Lodi Unified first district in state to earn accreditation for Justice program

Lodi Unified School District has become the first in the state to earn a law enforcement-related accreditation through a program offered at Lincoln Technical Academy. Pictured in the front row (left to right) are Administration of Justice teachers Shad Canestrino and Leo Ramirez. Behind Canestrino is Principal Julie Jansen and Vice Principal Mark Troutner. Students Merry Ferro, Kaitlyn Fortuna, Jennifer Noyola and Anthony Werder are also pictured.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

Lodi Unified School District has become the first in the state to earn a law enforcement-related accreditation this week.

The district announced Thursday that it has earned a national accreditation for one of its Administration of Justice pathway program through the Law and Public Safety Educational Network.