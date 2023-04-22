Lodi Unified first district in state to earn accreditation for Justice program

Lodi Unified School District has become the first in the state to earn a law enforcement-related accreditation this week.
The district announced Thursday that it has earned a national accreditation for one of its Administration of Justice pathway program through the Law and Public Safety Educational Network.
The course is one of many Certified Technical Education programs offered at Lincoln Technical Academy.
“The California Department of Education recommended this,” academy principal Julie Jansen said. “So we sent an administrator and teacher to a training course, and they came back and began working on the accreditation.”
Jansen said the entire accreditation process took about six months.
Now, Lincoln offers three different classes for students looking to pursue a career in law enforcement.
Classes range in size between 15 and 30 students, and courses cover an array of law enforcement topics including physical fitness, writing reports, traffic investigations, baton use, defensive training and tactics, among others.
The curriculum is also approved by the California Commission of Peace Officer Standards and Training, more commonly known as POST.
Jansen said she was very proud of achieving the accreditation, and that the team and students worked hard to make it happen.
The program is also accredited with San Joaquin Delta College, and Jansen said many students who decide to continue pursuing a law enforcement career can move on to the college’s POST academy, where many Lodi Police Officers graduate.
She added that the AOJ pathway program will be expanding in the fall when Lincoln begins security officer certification for adults.
“This is really important for students because they will receive an industry-recognized certification,” she said. “We’re preparing them for life after high school, and for a career in public service.”
