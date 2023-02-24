For the past six years, Oakwood Elementary School principal Cassandra Sotelo has led the charge during the the annual Great Kindness Challenge to donate coffee to soldiers serving overseas.
Sotelo started the campaign while at Borchardt Elementary School, and over the years, she was able to coax other Lodi Unified School District campuses to join her students in donating coffee.
Last year, the students at Oakwood, Beckman, Needham, Larson, Lawrence and Westwood elementary schools donated 1,000 pounds of the beverage and delivered the haul to the Lodi National Guard on North Washington Street.
But this year’s campaign brought in an even larger load, totaling 2,700 pounds.
“This year, the whole district is doing it,” Sotelo said. “People seemed really excited about it. This part is always really fun. The schools kind of got into it and did things we hadn’t done before.”
Those “new things” included writing letters to the soldiers stationed overseas, or even creating pieces of artwork, all of which will be shipped around the world with the coffee.
The Kindness Campaign was kicked off last Monday, as staff provided students with “kindness kits” containing a random act of kindness list to check off.
After each act of kindness, a student would record it on the form, and the act would electronically update a digital gauge in real-time. It also updated every time a coffee donation was made at campus collection sites.
The district’s goal was to complete 1 million acts of kindness this year, Sotelo said, noting nearly 200,000 were performed.
While acts of kindness encouraged include smiling at a stranger, holding doors open for others or giving compliments to one another, Sotelo said some campuses went above and beyond.
One of the high schools collected change to send to earthquake relief efforts in Turkey, she said.
“We might have shot a little far,” she said. “But it’s still a good promotion of giving kids the power that they can change the word. These guys really do send this coffee out. They care package it and send it all over the world.”
