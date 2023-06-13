Roxanne Skaggs burst into tears in San Joaquin County Superior Court when a judge granted a motion for a new trial to Randall Allenbaugh Monday morning.

Allenbaugh, 30, was found guilty on two counts of murder with special circumstances in April, and appeared in court Monday for sentencing. He faced life without parole for the Nov. 16, 2021 stabbing deaths of 16-year-old Chimera Skaggs and 17-year-old Skyler McConnell.

