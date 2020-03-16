Due to concerns about the coronavirus COVID-19, the LOEL Senior Center will be closed through Sunday, March 29, center CEO and president Tracy Williams said on Friday. However, Williams did stress that the center’s Meals on Wheels programs will continue to operate the next two weeks.
Williams said that the center’s board and staff will meet prior to March 29 and then update the community on the center’s status going forward.
The center usually serves more than 200 seniors daily, with around 100 taking advantage of the in-house lunch.
Williams said she received an email from San Joaquin County officials on Friday notifying her that the center would not be allowed to host more than 10 seniors at one time.
“Some (seniors) only have us. We can’t forget about them,” Williams said. “Thank you for understanding and please know we have our seniors’ best interests at heart.”
In other local closures, cancellations and postponements:
- Lodi Wine and Food Festival canceled — The annual Lodi Wine and Food Fest, scheduled to be held April 4, has been canceled. The Lodi Beer Fest & State BBQ Competition is still scheduled for April 28 at this time. For more information, visit www.lodigrapefestival.com.
- Police Chief Gala canceled — The Lodi Police Foundation announced the Police Chief’s Gala scheduled for March 28 has been canceled.
“As the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve rapidly we felt it necessary to take all safety precautions to ensure public health,” the foundation said in a statement.
The foundation will issue refunds on Monday. Anyone with additional questions can call 209-333-6756.
- Changing Faces Theater Company postponed — Changing Faces has postponed its upcoming debut production of the murder mystery play “In Lieu of Flowers, Send Wine.” The production has been rescheduled for Friday, May 15, with the sold-out gala funraiser performance scheduled for Saturday, May 16. Ticket-holders will be able to choose between attending the new date or getting a refund.
The theater company at this time has not rescheduled children’s classes for April or open auditions for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” also scheduled for April. For more information, visit www.changingfacestheater.org.
- Lodi District Chamber of Commerce canceled events — The Lodi Chamber will cancel or postpone the following events: Ambassador Committee Meeting & Young Professionals Trivia Night (March 18), Multi-Cultural Committee meeting (March 25), Young Professionals Speed Networking (March 26), Tools for Success business seminar at Revel Lodi (March 31), Partners in Education Committee (April 1), the Lodi Chamber Spring Job Fair (April 2) and the Government Relations Committee Meeting (April 3).
At this time, the Lodi Street Faire is still scheduled for May 3, and planning for the annual Downtown Lodi Farmers Market is still underway.
For more information and updates, visit www.lodichamber.com.
- Lodi Public Library closed — The Lodi Public Library is closed to the public until further notice. All programs have been canceled.
- Lodi Eagles canceled events — The Lodi Eagles No. 848 have canceled their weekly events for this week, including Monday Bingo, and their Wednesday night dinner. However, the Eagles will be offering drive-thru and takeout meals on Wednesday. Call Michele at 209-327-1667 to place an order; pickup begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
- American Legion awards postponed — The American Legion has postponed its Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner and Awards Presentation scheduled for Thursday, March 19. Anyone who has scheduled family or organizational events at American Legion Hall may keep them as scheduled or contact the American Legion to reschedule at 209-368-1420.
- SAT exam canceled — The SAT exam scheduled for today at San Joaquin Delta College has been canceled. Students are advised to check their online portal with College Board for more details concerning when and where the test will be rescheduled.
- The Micke Grove Easter Egg Hunt canceled — San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation Division announced the cancellation of the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4. At this time, all San Joaquin Regional Parks will remain open during normal park hours.
- UC Master Gardeners cancel classes — The San Joaquin County UC Master Gardeners are canceling public events and classes. This cancellation remains in effect through April 4 and will be updated as public health guidelines change.
“We realize our public classes are valued by county residents and we especially appreciate your continued support and understanding during this public health challenge. We will attempt to offer our canceled classes and events at a future time if feasible,” UC Master Gardeners said in a statement.
Anyone with questions regarding the UC Master Gardeners classes is encouraged to call 209-953-6112.
- Lodi Republican Women meeting and luncheon canceled — The Lodi Republican Women have canceled their monthly meeting and luncheon set for March 18.
- Lockeford MAC meeting canceled — The Lockford Municipal Advisory Council has canceled their upcoming March 19 meeting. On April 16, the coucil will return with guest speaker Melinda Dubroff, from the San Joaquin County Registar of Voters.
- Lockeford Knights of Columbus St. Patrick’s Dinner postponed — The Knights of Columbus have postponed their holiday dinner until after Easter at least. For more information, call Dave at 209-763-2558 or John at 209-365-7677.