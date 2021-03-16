While the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses in the county to lay off several employees and reduce services, San Joaquin Regional Transit District CEO Gloria Salazar said she was pleased with how 2020 played out for her agency.
Salazar said RTD only laid off six employees during the pandemic, and it was able to reduce its overall budget to $3 million.
“That helped us a lot,” she said. “Because now we can plan for our future. We’re all about public service and transit, and the last thing we want to do is cut service to the community. We must be thoughtful and mindful of what service we need to provide.”
In February of 2020, RTD approved a new strategic plan to move forward and rebrand itself, but its progression hit a temporary roadblock when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived a month later.
As a response, Salazar and her staff went to immediate work educating themselves about the virus and coming up with ways to keep RTD working and providing transportation to the region.
Employees began working from home twice a week, and bus operators were able to continue driving, as protective shields were installed on all vehicles.
In addition, hand sanitizer and protective wipes were placed on all buses for passenger use. Signs were placed on several seats on each bus to ensure passengers maintained social distancing, and masks were provided to those who did not have any, Salazar said.
However, Salazar said ridership across the county declined by 40% compared to operations before the pandemic, and service levels within Stockton — where the majority of the agency’s route run — were down 15%.
“We need to revisit both our volume levels and the kid of service we want top provide to get through this current environment,” she said. “It’s a different like for everybody now, and we need to be conscious of that, and be willing to change to adapt to this new environment.”
One of the ways RTD is adapting is to provide free service to riders who have a COVID-19 testing or vaccine appointment. All passengers have to do is present an RTD driver with proof of an appointment within Stockton or an inter-city route. The free service will not be available to VanGo or Commuter Service passengers.
Additionally, RTD will be partnering with the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services to provide shuttle service to the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center for vaccinations.
Both services were scheduled to begin this week, Salazar said.
This year, RTD will embark on a rebranding study to gauge how it can better serve San Joaquin County. Salazar said the agency is reaching out to the public for input through its social media sites and its board of directors meetings held every third Friday of the month.
“We’re hoping to learn what we don’t already know and figure out if we can update and adapt to the social lifestyle of the community,” she said. “We also have the task of figuring out what types of bus technology we need that will support the kinds of services we intend to provide.”
Some kinds of new technology RTD is considering include fare cards that do not require contact between passengers and drivers, as well as hydrogen fuel cell electric buses.
The agency has already deployed electric and zero-emission vehicles over the last few years, and Salazar said the agency must decide if it wants to go all electric or keep some of its gasoline -powered vehicles in its fleet.
And while contact-less rider cards would further promote health and safety in the age of COVID, she said the agency must determine how to provide the passes to all its customers effectively and as soon as possible.
“There’s still a lot of work to do,” she said. “What we want to do is to bring business back to where we were pre-COVID. But we have to look at what has changed, and ho we can change with that. We’ve been able to get through COVID, and that’s strengthened our faith as an organization.”
To become more involved in the agency’s public participation for its rebranding or strategic plan, visit www.sanjoaquinrtd.com or www.facebook.com/sanjoaquinrtd.com.