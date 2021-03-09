A group of children sprang across the park at Lodi Lake on Saturday, two of the girls wearing green, glittery bows in their hair. They ran behind a building, carrying pieces of paper with riddles on them.
“I found it! I found it!” one of the girls excitedly exclaimed, jumping up and down as she pointed at the window. A red-headed figure dressed in green smiled and waved back from the window.
The mischievous creature they discovered is one of 12 leprechauns hidden around the Lodi Lake area in time for St. Patrick’s Day. To find the sneaky leprechauns,children and adults alike must solve riddles, which give clues to their whereabouts.
The Great Leprechaun Hunt is a COVID-safe activity that offers families the enjoyment of solving the mystery of the hidden leprechauns while also discovering Lodi Lake at the same time. Once they find a mischievous little fella, they mark the location with an X on the map, and on Saturday March 6 and 13, bring their completed map to the Lodi Lake Discovery Center to receive a “pot of gold” at the end of their journey.
Dan White, program coordinator with the city’s parks and recreation department, said around 100 leprechaun hunters visited the discovery center Saturday to take a selfie and get their pot of gold.
“It’s very good!” 8-year-old Aria Juarez said about the hunt. “We get to find leprechauns and a pot of gold!” she said, riddles in hand ad ready to solve another clue.