TNT Airsoft and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Downtown Lodi were broken into early Wednesday morning, and the Lodi Police Department suspects the two incidents were related.
A pair of juveniles, ages 12 and 14, were arrested and issued citations for numerous burglary charges, as well as resisting arrest, in relation to the break-in at TNT Airsoft, the Lodi Police Department posted on Facebook. Their names have been withheld because they are minors.
They were released into their parents’ custody, Sgt. Steve Maynard said.
Police have seen no connections between the break-ins and looting or other unrest, he said.
Steve and Jeanne Bria, who own Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, had a sense of humor about the situation. The Brias posted a “Door Buster Sale” to their Facebook page shortly after they learned about the break-in, offering deals on chocolate purchases on Wednesday.
“What else were we going to do?” Steve Bria said.
They could be angry and waste the negative energy, or they could have fun and move on with their day, he said.
The community turned out in support, sharing their Facebook post more than 300 times. A crowd gathered outside the shop, and the Brias ended up opening two hours early.
“Think of Lodi dearly, because I certainly do,” Steve Bria said.
TNT Airsoft was closed Wednesday to deal with the burglary, the store said on Facebook.
Lodi police officers saw the group of juveniles running east on Pine Street in Downtown Lodi shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday. When officers stopped the group, they found airsoft rifles from TNT Airsoft in their possession, Maynard said.
Police are seeking a third juvenile around the same age in connection to the incident, he said.
Officers have gathered surveillance video showing the burglary, but are asking neighboring businesses to contact them if they have any additional video of the incidents.
Anyone with information about the crimes may contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Lodi CrimeStoppers at 209-369-2746.
Edit: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the burglary took place on Thursday. The incident actually took place on Wednesday.