Atmospheric river on New Year’s Eve causes flooding, downed trees and power outages; more expected this week

Berlanda Street in Lodi is flooded after the weekend storm that left thousands without power.

 Stan Sogsti/Special to the News-Sentinel

The City of Lodi may undertake some modification projects at various parks to improve drainage and storm water capacity after the series of atmospheric rivers that drenched the Central Valley earlier this year.

During a March 28 shirtsleeve meeting, the public works department said DeBenedetti, Vinewood, Kofu and Rose Gate parks may all see added pump and drain equipment in the future.