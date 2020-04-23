Members of the Galt Teen Center have been hard at work over the past few weeks, putting together face masks at home.
The idea came to Beverly Cooper when she was on a supply run, picking up things from Ace Hardware for one of her husband’s home projects.
“The gal that brought the stuff out saw the mask on my seat and was like, ‘where did you get that? I need a mask,’ ” said Cooper, who sits on the board of the Galt Teen Center. “That’s when I noticed that businesses in Galt need them.”
Cooper, who also serves as the teen center’s fundraising director, got the idea from watching her daughter make masks and send them to convalescent homes.
“And I thought, well, we can save Galt,” Cooper said. “She didn’t want to go that direction but I thought it could help with the teens from the center. So I proposed it, and they set it up with the teens.”
Soon, the center had 15 teenagers and a few adults working on masks. As of Tuesday, Cooper said 251 masks had been distributed around Galt to essential businesses, many of them restaurants with pick-up operations still going.
Baskin Robbins, Brewsters Bar & Grill, China Express, Denny’s, Jack-in-the-Box, Koala Bear Grill & More, Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, Pizza Guys, Velvet Grill & Creamery and SCT Link are among the organizations that have received masks from the Galt Teen Center.
“The bus drivers got them before we even advertised,” Cooper said. “So, a lot of restaurants, a few insurance companies, Ace and transit. I was calling around to the businesses, and a lot of them did have them, especially ones with corporate support. A lot of the larger companies were getting masks from the company.
“For those that we did serve, a lot of them had been looking and couldn’t find them.”
It hasn’t been an easy project to bring together and the organization has fallen to Cooper.
“There were some new skills but I had looked at a lot of patterns and chose the simplest one I could,” she said. “I know at least one of the seamstresses was an absolute beginner, but in all of the families, someone has experience. Some of the ones that don’t have that have cut, others are stringing the ties through the casing on the side.”
Through the whole process, the group has worked to keep social contact to a minimum. Any instruction or help is done through Facetime, supplies or finished products are left on porches and moved to other parts of the chain, and masks are dropped off at businesses with a call ahead to say they will place them on the counter and leave.
“That was important, to encourage them to not do anything unsafe,” Cooper said.
All sides of the process are done with donations — the supplies for the masks come from donated fabric with jersey shirts providing the elastic material, the teens’ time and effort is donated, and the completed masks are donated for free.
“The need for masks is not going to change. I feel like the first line of defense is if everyone has masks on that will protect them more than even their own masks,” Cooper said. “I do want to say that our teen center really appreciates all the essential workers in Galt. This is a thank you to them as well as protecting our city.”
Businesses and organizations in Galt that need masks can fill out a survey on the Galt Teen Center’s Facebook page to let organizers know how many masks are needed.