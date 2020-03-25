LODI — With the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increasing across the country, one Lodi firm is increasing production to help battle the virus.
For the last 30 years, Scientific Specialties, Inc. has manufactured a variety of plasticware for the scientific and medical supply industry, including centrifuge tubes, screw tubes and caps, among other products.
Earlier this week, Vice President of Operations Peter Hovatter issued a letter to the company’s suppliers, urging them to continue to remain open to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hovatter said supplying the company with products and services would ensure there are no delays in Scientific Specialties’ efforts to deliver much-needed medical supplies to the front lines.
“We are a manufacturing company,” Hovatter said Tuesday. “And we sell our products to distributors all over the world, who then sell those products to universities and hospitals for research and use in the field.”
While Hovatter could not provide specifics as to how many units have been distributed to fight the pandemic, he said the company’s output has increased immensely.
“We had anticipated prior to this situation that we were going to have a great month,” he said. “And with the pandemic now happening, it’s tough to say how much our individual products have grown. But our production has grown.”
In addition to tubes and caps, the company also manufactures pipette tips, cryogenic tubes and racks, and PCR plates.
Founded 30 years ago in Lodi, the company has about 250 employees at its 1305 Thurman Road location, where it has been located for the last two decades.
The company supplies products to more than three dozen distributors who contract with hundreds of universities and hospitals, Hovatter said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control there were 44,183 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 544 deaths reported across the country.
Hovatter said while his company is striving to provide as many products and materials to doctors, nurses and health care providers as possible, it is important for the public to remain calm during a time of uncertainty.
“What is making everyone uneasy and unsure about this situation is the mistrust and misinformation out there,” he said. “Listen to the CDC and the World Health Organization and the information they are providing, and don’t spread misinformation.”
For more information about Scientific Specialties, Inc., visit www.ssibio.com.