Miss California to make two Lodi appearances

Lodi’s Mackenzie Freed was recently crowned Miss California and will be competing for the chance to become Miss America in September. Lodians will have two opportunities to meet with Freed and congratulate her on her win.

“We’re really excited,” Elisa Angoletta-Bubak, Lodi Chamber of Commerce director of communications said. “One, because Miss California is from Lodi. How awesome is that to thrust our wonderful community into the spotlight? And two, we’re lucky she has a break in her crazy schedule for the next couple of months as she prepares for Miss America in September. She’s going to be here in Lodi locally next week, and we get to have the opportunity to just do things with her on Wednesday and Thursday.”