The Lodi Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was a victim of a hit and run last month.
Lt. Sean Blandford said the man was walking southbound on Central Avenue and tried to cross Kettleman Lane on the western side of the intersection, just after 10 p.m. on April 30.
“It doesn’t appear he had the signal,” Blandford said. “Eastbound traffic had a green light, and he just walked out into the street. One car slammed on the brakes, went by and barely missed him. It may be that the car that hit him was in the number one lane directly behind that car and hit him, or it swerved and hit him.”
The vehicle that hit the man is believed to be a red 2018-2023 Toyota Camry or Corolla, likely with front end or driver’s side damage. It is also missing a driver’s side mirror cap.
The victim appears to be in his 40s or 50s, and may be a migrant worker or transient, Blandford said.
He added the man is still in the hospital, and his injuries are unknown. However, he has no obvious external injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 209-333-6727, or the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Reference case 23-2733 when calling.
