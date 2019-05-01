Police make second arrest in 2018 homicide in Lodi

A second arrest has been made in connection to a double homicide that occurred last September in the area of Cherokee Lane and Lodi Avenue.
Santana Rodriguez, 19, of Sacramento, was taken into custody on Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Kettleman Lane, according to a press release from the Lodi Police Department. Rodriguez was booked into the Lodi City Jail and is facing a murder charge in the fatal shootings of Gerardo Maldonado De Santiago, 35, of Lodi, and Brian Soto, 21, of Stockton.
This is the second arrest police have made in the case. On Sept. 14, less than a week after the shooting, Jaime Mora, 24, of Stockton, turned himself into police. Mora is still in custody at the San Joaquin County Jail on murder charges.
In the early morning hours of Sept. 9 officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting with two victims down. Officers arrived and located two male victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were attempted on De Santiago, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Lifesaving efforts were attempted on Soto, who was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation. A gun that was possibly used in the shooting was located at a nearby business.
The investigation is on-going at this time and there are several potential witnesses who were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting that have not come forward, according to police. The Lodi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact the department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Shaw at 209-333-5541. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Please reference LPD Case #18-5623.