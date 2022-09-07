06_08_19_TACO_COOK_OFF_14.jpg

BEA AHBECK/NEWS-SENTINEL La Picosita serves up chicken tacos during the ninth annual Taco Truck Cookoff at Hale Park in Lodi Saturday, June 8, 2019.

 Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel

The Lodi Arts Commission invites the community to brave the scorching temperatures and sample food from nearly a dozen taco trucks this Saturday.

The commission will host its 11th annual Taco Truck Cook-Off at Hale Park, 209 E. Elm St., from noon to 3 p.m.