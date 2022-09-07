The Lodi Arts Commission invites the community to brave the scorching temperatures and sample food from nearly a dozen taco trucks this Saturday.
The commission will host its 11th annual Taco Truck Cook-Off at Hale Park, 209 E. Elm St., from noon to 3 p.m.
Commissioner Cathy Metcalf, this year’s event organizer, said seven taco trucks have been confirmed for Saturday’s cook-off, and an eighth may be signing-on by the end of the week.
“We’re happy to be able to do this again,” she said. “It’s a fun, family event that the commission loves putting on every year.”
Participating trucks have the chance to win two awards in the “People’s Choice” and the “Judges” categories.
The Judges’ Award will be presented at 2 p.m. after a panel of judges sample the wares of each competing truck. First prize will receive $100, and the runner-up will receive $50.
For the People’s Choice award, each truck will be assigned a number, and event attendees will drop their favorite eateries’ number in a basket. The truck with the most tallies by 2:45 p.m. will receive a commemorative sandwich board, Metcalf said.
This year’s cook-off will feature a new event when five brave taco enthusiasts try to eat 10 of the dishes in the shortest amount of time.
Competitors must register for the contest at the cook-off, and entries will be limited to five, Metcalf said.
“We found another event that was doing this, and we thought it could be fun,” she said. “We’re limiting the number of people because it’s our first time doing this, and we want to see how it goes.”
The contest replaces the Frida Kahlo look-alike contest that had been a staple of the event that featured both adults and children wearing the artist’s signature bunned hair, unibrow and traditional Mexican dresses.
“We just couldn’t get enough Frida Kahlos this time,” Metcalf said. “We might try to bring it back at a later date.”
As always, the Yolotl Tonantzin Dancers will perform a “blessing of the earth” ceremony to kick-off the event at noon.
Other entertainment throughout the day includes Ballet Folklorico Raices Mexicanos and a roaming Mariachi band.
There will be a children’s art booth featuring “Uncaged Art,” comprised of work done by the children of immigrants, and bicycle spin art where you paint a canvas that’s spun by someone riding a bicycle.
Sanborn Chevrolet will have one of its trucks on display, and members of the Lodi Police and Fire departments will be on hand to meet and greet residents.
The fire department will also bring out one of its trucks from noon to 1:30 p.m.
“We’re very pleased to host this on the east side, where very few, if any, events are held,” Metcalf said. “Even though it will be warm, there will be shade from the trees at the park, so we think people will still be able to have a good time.”
