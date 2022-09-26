LODI — Fall into autumn with the Hats, Heels & Harvest Luncheon at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Vinewood Community Church, 1900 W. Vine St., Lodi.

Presented by Hospice of San Joaquin’s Lodi Butterfly Auxiliary, this annual event is held every fall and features a range of activities, including lunch, a fashion show, silent auction and raffle. In addition, distinct collectable dishware is placed at every table.

