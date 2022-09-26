LODI — Fall into autumn with the Hats, Heels & Harvest Luncheon at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Vinewood Community Church, 1900 W. Vine St., Lodi.
Presented by Hospice of San Joaquin’s Lodi Butterfly Auxiliary, this annual event is held every fall and features a range of activities, including lunch, a fashion show, silent auction and raffle. In addition, distinct collectable dishware is placed at every table.
Parkinson’s support group to hold meeting
LODI — A Parkinson’s Disease support group meeting for patients and caregivers will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 the north end of GracePoint Church, 801 S. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi. Enter at the Tokay Street gate. For more information, call Robin Bray at 209-269-1080 or Maureen Olsen at 209-329-1185.
Woodbridge Fire District board of directors to meet
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Fire District’s board of directors will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the fire stattion, 400 E. Augusta St., Woodbridge. The agenda can be viewed online at www.woodbridgefire.org.
