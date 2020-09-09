While tensions rose between two sides of a social justice issue at Legion Park Saturday, Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia said the much publicized event went smoothly.
“I think things went as well as they could have gone Saturday,” he said Tuesday. “There were zero arrests, zero citations, zero acts of violence. We certainly had a lot of resources there, and we were able to afford everyone the right to have their voices heard.”
Brucia said there were nearly 100 officers from five different law enforcement agencies at the “Defund the Lodi PD” protest and march, an event hosted by Lodi-based Progressive Unity and Stockton’s Black lives Matter 2.0.
Officers from the Stockton, Galt, Tracy and Manteca police departments, as well as deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, were on-hand to ensure the safety of both social justice activists and counter-protesters and provide protection to Lodi residents and properties.
About 55 officers present Saturday were from the other law enforcement agencies, Brucia said, adding Lodi Police Department could not have protected the city without assistance from those agencies.
He said the cost to the city for the event was about $25,000, roughly the same amount as previous protests that have taken place in the city over the last three months.
While the protest was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., counter-protesters carrying American flags and Trump 2020 banners gathered at the corner or Vine and Hutchins streets about an hour beforehand.
When protest organizers arrived just before 10 a.m., tensions began to mount when members of both groups advanced on each other and exchanged words. Law enforcement officials stepped in to form a line between the two sides in order to prevent a violent clash.
Organizers were joined by Sacramento social justice groups Empact Org and Justice Unites Individuals and Communities Everywhere (JUICE), and a march through Lodi began at about 11 a.m.
Nuk Nuk Johnson, of JUICE, said that the group had been invited by young people from Lodi to attend the protest.
“This is not a political situation, it’s about lives. Period. We just want our lives to be equal to every other life that is in this country. So we’re gonna assist these teens every time and any time they call,” he said.
Saturday’s protest was the second Lodi event JUICE had attended, he said.
“We want equality. And the fact ya all have a problem with that, is the reason why we are here,” he said.
Leia Schenk of EMPACT said she knew there would be a counter-protest and claimed she received about 4,000 death threats in the lead up to Saturday’s event.
“It’s been weeks of nothing but hate, hate, hate coming from the Lodi community,” Schenk said. “I’ve had a handful of people reach out and say thanks for being here, we need you here.”
She called on the protesters to remain peaceful and ignore anyone attempting to instigate violence.
“Try your hardest not to engage,” she said. “I know it’s not easy, it’s never easy when you’ve got hated from somebody that doesn’t even know you.”
One protester, who declined to give his name, called on the Lodi City Council to consider diverting some of the police budget into building a community center.
There were several members of the counter-protesters who became agitated and shouted insults and curse words, but some used megaphones to preach calm.
Pastor Jon Duncan of Cross Culture Church was among those calling for peace at Saturday’s event.
“If we’re here supporting the police, then let’s support them with peace and keep our mouths shut,” he said. “I mean it. That is enough. If this is the best you can do, go home.”
Duncan, who is a retired police officer, thanked Lodians on both sides who came out to have their voices heard, but chided instigators from both sides, especially those from out of town.
Law enforcement officers from the sheriff’s department and the Lodi, Stockton and Galt police departments were on duty. The crowd was estimated at about 200.
Brucia said all departments present Saturday had an operations plan in place in the event things did get out of hand. A plan is typically in place prior to any event, and is based on whether it is a static protest or a march.
Following the march, rumors began circulating on social media that protesters would be returning to Legion Park by the busloads. Brucia said those rumors were confirmed to be unfounded.
“We were aware of the rumors, and I would caution anyone from reading things they may see on social media,” he said. “We had been in contact with Ms. Schenk, and she told us she had no plans to return that evening. We were confident with her actions Saturday, and confident with the information she gave us.”
Saturday’s protest ended at about 1 p.m., and both parties dispersed he area without any reported incidents.