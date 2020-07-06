- 5,015 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 55 deaths. 188 patients are currently hospitalized. ZIP code data has not been updated since Thursday; at that time, there were 407 total cases in the 95240 and 95242 ZIP codes, which include Lodi. Current recovery data is not available.
- 4,395 cases in Sacramento County, including 173 in Galt (not including San Joaquin County cases), 13 in Isleton, and 525 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 74 deaths. 169 patients are currently hospitalized. Note: Sacramento County numbers were updated at 5:20 p.m.
- 53 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths.
- 33 cases in Amador County, with no deaths.
- 3,777 cases in Stanislaus County, with 45 deaths.
- 6,861 cases in Alameda County, with 140 deaths.
- 3,665 cases in Contra Costa County, with 81 deaths.
- 271,684 cases in California, with 6,337 deaths. 7,278 patients are currently hospitalized.
- 2,922,000 cases in the United States, with 130,208 deaths. 924,148 have recovered.
- 11,565,541 cases worldwide, with 536,658 deaths. 6,258,697 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 4:30 p.m. Monday by the State of California and Johns Hopkins University. County data on recoveries was not available for this update.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.