While COVID-19 transmission in San Joaquin County is still considered widespread, case rates are declining, test positivity is steadying, and total case increases are slowing down, all for a third time.
San Joaquin County Public Health Services reported that the county’s case rate was 14.8 per 100,000 residents as of Wednesday afternoon, down by about two points from Monday.
The county’s test positivity rate has remained at 4.6% the last few weeks, according to public health reports posted online at www.sjcphs.org.
Hospitalizations are down as well, with 111 people being treated at the county’s seven hospitals as of Wednesday. There were 126 patients being treated for COVID-19 on Oct. 12.
Total cases are at 98,325, and 250 new cases were reported since Monday, county public health said. Between last Friday and Monday, there 338 new cases.
Deaths from COVID-19 have reached 1,726, and county public health said there have been none since Monday.
There were five COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, and 19 between last Wednesday and last Friday.
In Lodi, there have been 8,450 total COVID-19 cases, with just one new case over the last week.
That death was reported in the city’s 95240 ZIP Code. There have been 83 new cases in Lodi over the last week, according to county public health.
There have been a total of 6,684 cases and 176 deaths in the 95240 ZIP Code, and 2,875 cases and 42 deaths in the 95242 ZIP Code.
Since Monday, there have been 19 new cases in the 95240 ZIP Code and 10 in the 95242 ZIP Code, county public health reports.
In the 95258 ZIP Code, which includes Woodbridge, there have been 487 cases and nine deaths, with a new case reported since Monday.
In Lockeford’s 95237 ZIP Code, there have been 385 cases and six deaths, with a new case reported since Monday as well.
And in the 95220 ZIP Code, which includes Acampo, there have been 713 total cases and 13 deaths, with a new case reported since Monday, county public health said.
A total of 388,066 eligible residents, or 59.7% of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated in the county, and another 53,577, or 8.2%, are partially vaccinated.
To view county public health’s weekly reports, visit www.sjcphs.org/Disease/Epidemiology.aspx.