Wednesday was a busy day for local law enforcement, with the Lodi Police Department and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office both making arrests.
When Lodi Police Detectives Dan Bristow and Alberto Perez conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Elm Street at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, the driver, 25-year-old Carlos BelloGranda, was found to be unlicensed and his vehicle was impounded.
During a search of the vehicle, detectives found a short-barreled shotgun, a metal bat and drug paraphernalia and arrested BelloGranda on suspicion of multiple weapons and drug charges.
Over in Stockton, sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected of assaulting someone in a Morada bar on No. 17, 2018.
According to Deputy Andrea Lopez, 28-year-old Andre Becerra Jr. allegedly, hit, punched and stomped the victim so badly that the victim was hospitalized.
Becerra — a documented gang member who was on probation — was identified through video surveillance footage and an arrest warrant was issued. Becerra was arrested in the locker room of a Stockton gym yesterday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (ADW).
“When the injuries require treatment in the hospital, they charge the suspect with ADW,” Lopez said.