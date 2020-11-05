LODI — Out of an abundance of caution, the American Legion Post 22 in Lodi has canceled its annual Veterans Day ceremony, following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Lodi.
“We feel as disappointed as many community members, but will be back next year,” the post stated in a press release announcing the cancelation.
For more information, visit www.americanlegionpost22.com.
— K. Cathey
Omelet breakfasts to return to Legion
LODI — American Legion Post 22 is planning the return of the omelet breakfast in November, with the full menu — served safely.
On the menu are omelets, hash browns, biscuits, gravy, fruit, juice and coffee.
Guests will be required to wash hands and wear their masks until seated to eat. Single service items will be used, and seats will be limited to 100 people, 25% of the American Legion Hall’s capacity.
The cost is $10 per person, plus an extra $3 for a bratwurst. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at the hall, 320 N. Washington St., Lodi.
— K. Cathey
Harrah’s NorCal to honor veterans
IONE — Harrah’s Northern California will salute the nation’s veterans and active duty military service members with food and beverage specials this Veterans Day.
In honor of those who serve, Caesars Rewards offered a special card and benefits just for active duty military members, veterans and their spouses. Salute Card holders are eligible for military hotel discounts at Caesars Rewards destinations when they book online.
Salute Card holders will receive 50% off at Louie Oliver’s Restaurant & Bar and The Marketplace at the Ione casino on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
To receive a Salute card, guests must be a verified Caesars Rewards member and sign up for the card in person. Active Military IDs, National Guard IDs, Reserves IDs, Retired Military IDs, DD214, and Veteran Cards will be accepted for verification. Must be of legal age to gamble.
For more information, visit www.harrahsnorcal.com.
— Special to the News-Sentinel