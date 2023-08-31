Water pump test deemed a success

David Simpson stands by the North San Joaquin Water Conservation District's new water pump by Mokelumne River outside Lodi Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The North San Joaquin Water Conservation District replaced its decades-old water pump so farmers can irrigate with Mokelumne River water, rather than with groundwater. The pump replacement was part of the Demonstration Recharge Extraction and Aquifer Management project in conjunction with East Bay Municipal Utilities District, San Joaquin County and the Eastern Water Alliance. .

 Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel

The North San Joaquin Water Conservation District recently received some help from the federal government to ensure its ratepayers continue to receive water.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that the district has been awarded a $1 million grant to make repairs and upgrades to its irrigation system.