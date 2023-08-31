The North San Joaquin Water Conservation District recently received some help from the federal government to ensure its ratepayers continue to receive water.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that the district has been awarded a $1 million grant to make repairs and upgrades to its irrigation system.
The investment will help make critical improvements to upstream level control, gates, and flow meters to meet delivery needs and support effective, safe groundwater management, the agency said.
Jennifer Spaletta, the district’s attorney, said the grant money will be used to build a lateral off the south distribution system located near Handel Road.
Laterals deliver water from a system’s mainline or sub-mainline to sprinklers for irrigation.
“That lateral will increase the capacity of our system to deliver surface water to our farmers for irrigation, and for groundwater recharge,” Spaletta said.
Installing the lateral off the south distribution system is the latest upgrade to NSJWCD’s system.
The district expects receive another $3 million grant to improve a segment of pipeline just north of a well near Pixley Slough, and Spaletta is working on applying for a $5 million federal grant to help complete the upgrades.
She said the district hopes to have everything finished by 2026.
“It’s a bug system,” she said. “We’re biting it off piece by piece. The lateral is just another notch in an effort to modernize and improve our system.”
The NSJWCD encompasses 150,000 acres east of Lodi on both sides of the Mokelumne River, and includes approximately 75,000 acres of irrigated farmland that use 150,000 acre-feet of groundwater annually.
The $1 million grant is funded through USDA’s Community Facilities Program, which offers direct loans, loan guarantees and grants to develop or improve essential public services and facilities in communities across rural America.
Funds can be used to construct, expand or improve facilities that provide health care, education, public safety, and public services.
Projects include fire and rescue stations, village and town halls, health care clinics, hospitals, adult and child care centers, assisted living facilities, rehabilitation centers, public buildings, schools, libraries, and many other community-based initiatives, according to the USDA.
The district was one of two in California to receive federal grants.
Squaw Valley Mutual Water Company in Placer County will use a $723,000 loan to replacing aging water lines and substandard water infrastructure to provide quality water to its rural customers in northwestern Olympic Valley.
“When we invest in modernizing California’s rural water infrastructure we’re investing in community resilience and stability,” Maria Gallegos Herrera, the USDA’s Rural Development California State Director, said.
To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
