STOCKTON — The Lodi Unified School District and the aquatics community lost an iconic coach in January when Mike Leabo passed away of natural causes.
The Tokay High School alum was an avid water polo player in the late 1970s and eventually became a coach at the high school and community college levels.
Three months after his passing, the district and McNair High School honored his legacy by naming the campus’ pool after him Thursday afternoon.
“This is just such an amazing experience for our family,” daughter Kelli Lewin said. “Because I know my dad loved this school so much and all the kids that went through this school with him, and (they) just loved being around the pool. And now he’s at the pool and he’ll never leave.”
Between 1977 and 1980, Leabo was the Tigers’ water polo goaltender — described as the keeper who would never let an opponent score — and the team compiled a 94-6 overall record.
He was named an All-American in the sport twice and was elected to the Lodi Hall of Fame.
After graduating from Fresno State, Leabo returned to San Joaquin County to coach at St. Mary’s High School and San Joaquin Delta College, where the Lady Mustangs qualified for the Northern California Championships four out of their last six seasons under his leadership.
Leabo was named Coach of the Year in 2001 and 2002 in the Bay Valley Conference League, as well as in the Big-South Conference in 2005.
He would leave Delta for McNair High School, where he coached until his death on Jan. 13. He was 58.
Dan Holmes, McNair’s boys varsity water polo coach, said he met Leabo several years ago when they both coached in a youth summer program, and that he knew he would instantly like him.
“We loved every moment together,” he said. “And to have his name on the pool ... it’s going to be great to be able to see it every day. This past season, it’s like he is here. His spirit is here. The vision he left ... we’re going to keep that going strong.”
Holmes added that Leabo celebrated student athletes in every sport at McNair, and that the school’s water polo tournament will be named in his honor.
District board of education vice president Courtney Porter started teaching and coaching water polo at Tokay in 1980, and Leabo was his first goalkeeper.
“That team was probably the most experienced, talented team I ever coached,” he said. “I don’t even think I coached. I think I rode the wave of their talent. Those first two years I was blessed with such amazing teams.”
Porter said that Leabo was the type of man who would make you feel better, no matter what kind of day you were having, simply by asking how you were doing.
The new signage at the McNair pool would be a reminder of what a warm, engaging and thoughtful man Leabo was, he said.
“Michael helped so many children and young adults learn the sport that all of us are here about, and that’s water polo,” Porter said. “He had this great passion for it. And it didn’t matter of your level of ability. He would connect with you. These kids just flourished under him.”
McNair athletic director Quincey Noble said he knew Leabo for 30 years, and that he had become an aquatics icon in the Central Valley.
“I had the opportunity to take him on staff and he jumped at it,” Noble said. “His legacy stretched from Sacramento to Merced, maybe even the Bay Area. He was vested in the all the youth in our area, because he’d do all the little kids’ swim stuff. I think it’s totally appropriate that his legacy be allowed to live here at McNair with his name on the pool.”
