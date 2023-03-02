LODI — The Lodi Public Library will offer a two-hour class on basic PowerPoint skills in its Computer Learning Center, 205 W. Locust St., at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25.
Students will get practical experience in creating a typical photo slideshow, suitable for many applications.
The training is free, but advance registration is required and seating is limited. To register or for more information, email CLCsignup@gmail.com or call 209-333-5554.
Animal Friends Connection to offer therapy dog training
LODI — Animal Friends Connection will host a therapy dog orientation class on Tuesday, March 14, in the north first floor meeting room at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, 975 S. Fairmont Ave., Lodi.
Attendance at the orientation meeting is mandatory to enroll in the therapy dog program. No pets will be permitted at this orientation meeting.
New members should arrive for registration at 6:45 p.m. Class begins at 7 p.m. Advance registration is required; please email Cynthia at afctherapydogs@gmail.com to reserve a space.
Woodbridge Irrigation District board meeting canceled
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Irrigation District Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 9 has been canceled.
Instead, the board will conduct interviews for the district’s new general manager/secretary/treasurer position during a special meeting on Tuesday, March 7. The public is welcome to attend the meeting and question candidates during the open session portion.
The meeting will be held at the district’s office, 18750 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Woodbridge.
San Joaquin County supervisors seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to
serve on the following boards and commissions:
• Assessment Appeals Board 1 — One third regular member.
• Behavioral Health Board — One general interest representative.
• Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention Commission — One fourth supervisorial district representative.
The deadline to submit applications is March 23.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the May 23 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
