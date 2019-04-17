When the cast of “The Video Gamapalooza” take the stage at Jessie’s Grove Winery on July 10, it will be as the original cast in the world premiere of a never-before-seen comedy.
The play, written by Don Zolidis, was commissioned especially for Changing Faces Theater Company.
The theatrical group has performed three of Zolidis’ plays in recent years — “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” and “Superhero Ultraferno” — and loved all three. So did audiences.
“We got to know him. He’s an accomplished playwright,” said Mike Bartram, Changing Faces’ artistic director.
So they reached out, and he was happy to write a play with Lodi in mind. While other theater troupes will have the chance to perform it, Changing Faces will hold the world premiere in July.
Now, Changing Faces needs actors for “The Video Gamapalooza” and the pre-show, Bruce Kern and Abby Kern’s “The Checkered Game of Life.”
“For a show like this, we’re really looking for anybody to come out who is willing to work hard and have fun. Both are big, silly, over-the-top comedies,” Bartram said.
The pre-show cast will be made up of children ages 7 to 12. Because they are children, they will not have overly long rehearsals, Bartram said. The basic requirements for participation will be available for parents at the audition, or they can call or email for more information.
Children ages 13 to adult can participate in the main show, and will also have a modified rehearsal schedule and lighter requirements.
For all children and teens, the summer participation fee is $250.
For adults 18 and over, there is no fee, but they will be expected to pitch in and take on responsibilities beyond just acting in their role.
None of the groups needs to have previous experience, and they don’t need a monologue prepared, Bartram said. Instead, the auditions will include cold reading, along with games to see how well would-be actors can follow directions.
Actors are encouraged to wear clothes that allow them to move easily.
“There’s a dance portion of the auditions, too,” Bartram said.
Changing Faces’ six professional teachers will guide actors as they learn the theatrical process and prepare to debut this new play. Rehearsals begin June 3 and continue for about six weeks. The show runs from July 10 to 20 at Jessie’s Grove.
Bartram hopes that anyone interested in performing comes out to the auditions, ready to learn and have a great time.
“There’s a lot of roles in both shows, so we need a lot of performers,” he said.