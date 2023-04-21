If you can’t make it to Churchill Downs next month to watch the “Run for the Roses,” Hospice of San Joaquin will bring the event to you.
The organization’s Lodi Butterfly Auxiliary will hold its 10th Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser on May 6 at the Sargent Equestrian Center, located at 15757 E. Sargent Road.
Proceeds will support of the Hospice of San Joaquin Hospice House, the nonprofit organization’s general in-patient care facility focused on relieving pain and managing symptoms.
“Kentucky Derby West is a unique event because you are able to experience the excitement of
the Kentucky Derby,” Sandy Stoddard, the organization’s Director of Development & Marketing, said.
“You are able to watch the live Derby on our jumbotron and experience the ‘carriage ride derby’ event,” she added. “Delicious foods and beverages and exciting live and silent auctions
make this event ‘one of a kind’ throughout the San Joaquin Valley.”
Along with auctions, the event will feature fancy dresses and hats, live music, hors d’ouevres, dinner, and of course, the Derby’s official drink, the mint julep.
The Rose Memorial, a Kentucky Derby tradition, will also be featured at the event. Tribute names will be on display both the day of Kentucky Derby and afterward at www.hospicesj.org.
You do not need to attend Kentucky Derby West to purchase a tribute.
