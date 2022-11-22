There are just 23 days left to certify the Nov. 8 general election ballots, and Lodi candidates who broke out with early leads continue to hold on to their positions.
The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters updated election results Tuesday morning, and Cameron Bregman still holds a 12-point lead over incumbent Doug Kuehne for Lodi City Council’s District 3 seat.
Bregman has tallied 1,758 votes for 45.45% of the count, while Kuehne has collected 1,298 votes for 33.56%. Rita Mashni received 812 votes for 20.99% of the count.
In the other council race, Lisa Craig’s lead over Summer Pennino has narrowed, with the former garnering 1,393 votes for 37.08% of the count in District 2. Pennino has been able to muster 1,235 votes for 32.87%. Sandra Vargas has received 739 votes and Hector Galvan has collected 390, for 19.67% and 10.38% of the vote, respectively.
Steve Ding still leads Steve Colangelo for the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 4 seat.
Ding has received 19,445 votes for 52.98% of the count, while Colangelo has 17,258 votes for 47.02%
Sherry Alexander still has a large lead over Katherine King for one of three contested seats on the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education. Alexander has received 2,460 votes for 48.08% of the count,while King has garnered 1,191 votes for 23.28% for the Area 3 seat. Erich Myers has collected 808 votes for 15.79%, while Samantha Osborne has tallied 657 votes for 12.84%.
Incumbent Courtney Porter has received 4,816 votes for 53.59% in the race for the Area 4 seat, while Jeremy Duncan has collected 3,410 votes for 37.95%. Mark Scrivens has 760 votes for 8.46% of the count.
And in Area 5, Jeff Stroh continues to extend his lead over Deanne Barth, garnering 3,015 votes (60.85%) to her 1,940 tallies (39.15%).
Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, has more than double the votes than his opponent for the District 9 seat previously held by Sacramento County Sheriff-elect Jim Cooper. Flora has 52,544 votes for 66.89% of the count, while Lodi resident Mushtaq Tahirkheli has 26,014 votes for 33.11%.
According to the California Secretary of State’s unprocessed ballot report, the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters still has 3,770 to process. All vote-by-mail ballots have been processed, but there are 1,320 provisional ballots left, as well as 1,050 same-day registration ballots. There are also 1,400 damaged ballots to review and count. Voter turnout in the county so far is 45.2%, with 174,344 ballots cast, according to the registrar of voters.
In Galt, Vice Mayor Paul Sandhu is still the top vote-getter for the city council with 3,336 tallies and 24% of the count. Mayor Shawn Farmer remains in second with 3,129 votes and 22% of the count.
Incumbent Rich Lozano and Tom Silva are still in a tight race for third, both garnering 18% of the count. Lozano has 2,592 votes to Silva’s 2,557. Tim Reed rounds out the list of candidates in the race with 2,161 votes for 15%.
For Galt Joint Unified School District Board of Education Area 2, Katherine Harper leads by one vote over Lori Heuer, 454 to 453. Harper has 35% of the vote, while Heuer has 34%. Richard Estrada has collected 390 votes for 30% of the count.
In the race for Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5, Pat Hume holds a very slim lead over Jaclyn Moreno, with 36,507 votes to her 36,163. Hume has 50% of the count, while Moreno has 49%.
The Sacramento County Registrar of Voters said 400,511 ballots have been cast, and voter turnout has been 46.31%. According to the Secretary of State’s unprocessed ballot report, there are 145,000 Sacramento County ballots to process. Of those, 140,000 are vote-by-mail ballots and 5,000 are same-day registration ballots.
