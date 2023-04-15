During the consent calendar portion of its meeting next Wednesday, the Lodi City Council will set another public hearing for May 3 to once again discuss new waste collection rates.
This new public hearing follows a failed April 5 to approve new rates the WM — formerly known as Waste Management — proposed in order to comply with SB 1383.
The agency’s proposal was to eliminate the 20- and 35-gallon trash bins currently used by many residents and issue new 64-gallon containers.
However, those customers being upsized would continue to be charged the 20- and 35-gallon rates.
With $5 increases in rates over the next three years, WM’s ultimate goal was to have upsized customers pay the 64-gallon rates.
Residents spoke out against the proposal last month, and at the April 5 meeting, the council deadlocked on the rate increase.
The deadlock has caused WM to return with rate increases the coincide with the Consumer Price Index model the company did not want to use.
The company’s new proposal still eliminates the 20-gallon trash bin, and rates will increase from $30.60 to $32.11 a month for one 35-gallon bin.
Rates for one 64-gallon bin will increase from $46.06 to $48.34 a month, and rates for one 96-gallon bin will increase from $110.37 to $105.34 a month, according to Wednesday’s agenda.
WM said the new rates reflect an increase of 80% of the annual change in the CPI, and includes an adjustment for increased landfill gate fees at disposal sites owned by San Joaquin County.
The rates will retroactively take effect April and will be prorated as a separate line item on each customer’s May or June billing statement, staff said.
Because the item is on the meeting’s consent calendar, it will not be discussed unless a city council member or resident request it be pulled.
