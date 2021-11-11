This year marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and a national nonprofit organization is seeking the community’s assistance to help a Lodi veteran attend an event in Hawaii to commemorate the day.
“I just can’t imagine what it’s going to be like,” Bob Potter said. “I’ve been to Hawaii and I’ve seen the National Cemetery. My feelings are mixed.”
Potter, a combat veteran with U.S Marines, served at Guadalcanal during World War II, and last year he self-published a book about his time in the military entitled “Memories... of the Last Man Standing VMF 124.”
Through the help of Forever Young Vets, Potter was able to attend the 60th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal in 2002.
The organization travels to a variety of sites where veterans fought and served, including Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge, England and Italy.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit wasn’t planning on going to this year’s Pearl Harbor ceremony, scheduled for Dec. 3-8.
Diane Hight, founder and president of Forever Young Vets, said the organization received a special invitation to attend the anniversary, and money needs to be raised for veterans like Potter to make the trip.
It will take about $2,100 for him to go, she said.
“These guys are 94-99 years old, so this is probably going to be their last hurrah,” she said. “They all want to go so badly, and we decided to go so they could have this time.”
Hight said trips to ceremonies, memorials and sites where veterans served are typically planned as much as three years in advance.
The invitation to Pearl Harbor’s 80th Anniversary was only received last month, so Hight now has only weeks to organize the trek to Hawaii.
“Most of these guys thought their traveling days were over,” she said. “So to go back after 80 years to be honored for everything they did for our country is exciting for them.”
Although his feelings about making the trek to Hawaii are mixed, Potter admitted there is a bit of excitement running through him.
“The thing that sticks out in my mind is the National Cemetery,” he said. “They put on a program that’s very heartfelt. And you look out over the area and you see all those crosses. It’s something you just can’t explain.”
Eleven other veterans are hoping to make the journey to Pearl Harbor with Potter, including a 99-year-old who survived the attack, three Marines who served on Iwo Jima, two Marines who served in Okinawa, and five Navy veterans, one of which lost both brothers on the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl harbor.
High said the event is both exciting and somber for the men who attend.
“They have great pride for fighting for freedom, as well as for the world’s freedom,” she said. “On the other hand, they want to go back to remember what happened, and remember those who gave their lives for their country.”
Potter, a Lodi resident since 1956, lost his wife of 74 years two years ago. His daughter Jeannette will be making the trip to Hawaii with him, if the $2,100 to cover the cost of airfare, hotel, transportation on the island, and three meals a day can be raised.
“I’m 95 years old, and I’ve had a good life,” Potter said. “I went to two wars — Korea and World War II, and I’m still here. I never imagined I would be.”
To help raise funds for Potter’s trip, visit foreveryoungvets.org and donate online, or call 901-299-7516. You can also make checks payable to Forever Young Veterans, 185 S. Center St., #110, Collierville, Tenn., 38017