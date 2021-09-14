Lodi Fire Chief Ken Johnson on Saturday said that even though he wasn’t in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, he felt a need to get to his firehouse as quickly as possible, as if he was going to be dispatched to the World Trace Center.
“It has been 20 years since that tragedy, yet still those images and sounds remain so clear to me,” Johnson said at the Day of Remembrance hosted by his department and the Lodi Police Department.
“It is important that we take a moment each year to pause and reflect on what our country endured through,” he added. “For those of us who lived through the event, we can remember exactly where we were when we became aware of what was happening.”
A member of the Stockton Fire Department in 2001, Johnson told the dozens of Lodi residents in attendance at Fire Station 1 on Elm Street Saturday that when he arrived at his firehouse during the 9/11 attacks, the “ready room,” or the room where department personnel spends downtime, was filled with colleagues fixated on the television.
His fellow firefighters were following the events being played out on the other side of the country as two commercial airliners crashed into the World Trade Center.
Johnson recalled media reports and images of both the North and South towers of the World Trace Center, as well as the Pentagon, engulfed in flames.
News reports captured thousands of people in peril and victims on the upper floors of the World Trade Center towers crying for help. Some, Johnson said, chose to “take their own fate in their own hands.”
Johnson said that when the towers collapsed, the only sound that could be heard was one only firefighters would recognize: hundreds of Personal Alert Safety System devices worn by firefighters that activate if someone is motionless for more than a minute.
Hundreds of devices sounding at once meant hundreds of New York firefighters — in this instance, 343 — were gone, he said.
“Not a word was spoken at the firehouse,” Johnson said. “We could not believe what we had just witnessed. I had not grasped the magnitude of the event until a senior captain said to me, ‘we just watched more firefighters die in seconds than there are firefighters in this department.’ I felt the air leave my lungs and an incredible amount of despair come over me. We wanted to help, we just didn't know where to start. It forever changed me.”
Eight paramedics lost their lives during the September 11, 2001 attacks, as well as 72 law enforcement officials and 2,997 civilians. Another 25,000 people were injured.
The attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were a series of coordinated terrorist attacks using commercial airliners carrying passengers on the East Coast the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
American Airlines Flight 11 was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, and United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower 17 minutes later.
Both 110-story towers collapsed within an hour and 42 minutes.
American Airlines Flight 77 was on its way to Los Angeles when it was hijacked over Ohio and crashed into the western side of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. at 9:37 a.m. United Airlines Flight 93 was flying toward Washington. D.C. when the passengers attempted to regain control of the aircraft from hijackers. The plane crashed near Shanksville, Penn., at 10:03 a.m.
The 19 terrorists, later identified as members of al-Qaeda, were also killed in the crashes.
Lodi Mayor Alan Nakanishi recalled that the city council was preparing to conduct its Tuesday morning shirtsleeve session on Sept. 11, 2001, when then-city manager Dixon Flynn informed them that attacks on the World Trade Center had taken place about 90 minutes prior.
The shirtsleeve session was immediately canceled, and the council went to the Lodi City Hall conference room to watch events unfold.
“By then it was announced that those responsible had been identified as terrorists, and our thoughts went immediately to our Middle Eastern citizens here in Lodi, as well as in the entire community,” Nakanishi said. “We watched film clips repeatedly, showing the planes crash into the twin towers with fire, smoke and dust billowing out of windows, and people jumping out of windows to their deaths. We watched as the towers collapsed, and hundreds of thousands of people covered in ash and dust, lingering out, intent on escaping. As they ran away, there were those brave people — firefighters, police officers — running toward the disaster area.
It was soon suggested, Nakanishi added, that then-police chief Jerry Adams send a patrol unit to the Heritage District to ensure everyone in that neighborhood was safe.
Fortunately for the city, he said, Adams had already done so. No Lodians were harmed that day.
“Today, all around the country, people pause to remember those who lost their lives on that day,” Nakanishi said. “On this 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, remember along with me, those who perished, the bravery and self-sacrifice of first responders. The loss and tragedy of those left behind is what made us as Americans, more strong and more united.”
Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia said along with 72 members of law enforcement losing lives on 9/11, another 300 suffered deaths related to that day over the course of 20 years.
“No other single event has caused more law enforcement deaths in the history of our country,” he said. “9/11, for many, is a signature event in our lives. One where we remember where we were and what we were doing. It created a sense of purpose for us, and a guide for those of us in law enforcement, and how we wanted to serve our communities.”
Brucia recalled a recent family dinner in which his youngest son seemed distracted. When asked what was wrong, his son said he didn’t know what to do. When pressed further, he said he observed mom and dad — both law enforcement officers — and his older brother, a U.S. Marine, but didn’t know where he was going to serve.
The chief said that to say he was proud of his son’s mindset was an understatement.
“But this is what 9/11 did for many of us,” Brucia said. “It showed that there was a purpose greater than ourselves. It showed us the satisfaction you can get by serving others. It created a whole new generation whose mission was to make our country as well as the world, a better and safer place. I hope this department has inspired this community by serving you in the same spirit that those 72 officers who lost their lives on 9/11 did.”
Johnson concluded the ceremony with the ringing of the fire bell, which traditionally symbolized the beginning of a shift for firefighters just starting their tours of duty.
The bell had also been used to let other fire stations know that a blaze and been put out, and that personnel were on their way back to their firehouse.
“Now today, we don’t use the bell to announce fires,” he said. “But in our tradition, we maintain a special signal: three taps, three times. These solemn rings represent the last alarm. They symbolize the devotion and sacrifice required to be a fireman. They will never be forgotten, and we are so grateful that they served.”