- As of Monday afternoon, San Joaquin County had not updated its numbers since Friday, May 22. On Friday, the county had 752 total confirmed cases, with 47 in Lodi. There have been 33 deaths. 586 have recovered. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org.
- 1,302 cases in Sacramento County, including 13 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 227 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 56 deaths.
- 13 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. All 13 have recovered.
- 10 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 8 have recovered.
- 659 cases in Stanislaus County, with 28 deaths. 521 have recovered.
- 2,874 cases in Alameda County, with 93 deaths.
- 1,336 cases in Contra Costa County, with 37 deaths.
- 96,362 cases in California, with 3,769 deaths.
- 1,662,250 cases in the United States, with 98,218 deaths. 379,157 have recovered.
- 5,490,954 cases worldwide, with 345,962 deaths. 2,228,915 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Monday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.