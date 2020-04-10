How do you bridge social distancing and unmask a torrent of bottled-up emotions during the peak of a pandemic?
You have a prayer parade.
In a powerful and eye-watering show of community support, dozens of cars wound around Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning, the passengers honking, waving and yelling thanks to the health care workers who lined the hospital’s sidewalks, taking a brief hiatus from the front lines of a coronavirus fight that has challenged the resolve of our city, our county, our state, our nation, our world.
The parade was organized by First Baptist Church and Pastor Glen Barnes.
“We just wanted to show our appreciation of the health care workers for their show of courage and sacrifice during the pandemic,” said Barnes, who added that Thursday’s scene was very emotional.
Lodi Chamber of Commerce President Pat Patrick took part in the parade and was also moved by the moment.
“It was cold and the window was down, but seeing all those workers left a lump in my throat and tears in my eyes,” Patrick said of the experience.