The Lodi Boys & Girls Club will hold its Driving Dreams Golf Classic fundraiser on Sept. 19 at Woodbridge Country Club.
This year’s event format will include breakfast, lunch, an afternoon reception, beer, soda, player gift bags, four hole-in-one contests, closest to the pin, putting contest, and numerous prizes.
This year’s sponsors include Watts Equipment Co., Mercedes Benz of Stockton, Vino Farms, Evergreen Home Loans, Pacific Housing, Mid-Cal Moving & Storage, and Jan & Russ Burnham.
Golfers can also sign-up by emailing executive director Roger Coover at ed@bgclodi.com or calling 209-334-2697, ext. 4.
This summer the Boys & Girls Club has served over 170 children at the all-day summer camp. Daily attendance at the club during the first two weeks of school has been higher than pre-pandemic levels.
