Two major projects that will benefit the community received their first green lights at the city level this week.
The Lodi Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee approved plans for the animal shelter at 1041 E. Auto Center Drive and for the homeless access center at 710 N. Sacramento St. during its Wednesday meeting.
The animal shelter will be located on a 27.91-acre piece of property directly south of Pixley Park, but the actual project site will only be 2 acres, staff said. The shelter’s building will be 14,111 square feet in size, with 26 parking spaces for visitors and 15 for employees.
Visitor parking will be located on the western side of the building, and staff parking will be located to the rear east.
Among the 43 parking spaces, three will be ADA accessible stalls, six will be low emitting and fuel efficient stalls, and four will be electric vehicle charging-only stalls.
The shelter will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and employ about 20 people.
Three exercise areas for dogs will be located outside around the perimeter of the building, and there will be a freezer building to the north of the building for animals that have passed.
Inside, the shelter will have holding areas for 30 cats and about 27 dogs, as well as larger visiting rooms for prospective pet owners to interact with the animals.
In addition, there will be large observation rooms fronted by glass windows so visitors can have better views of the cats and dogs, and the holding pens and observation rooms for dogs will both be larger and hold fewer animals at once.
The Lodi Police Department, which operates the current animal shelter as part of its animals services division, first proposed a new facility in early March during a Lodi City Council shirtsleeve meeting.
The existing shelter, located at 1345 W. Kettleman Lane, is only 2,800 square feet in size and does not meet present-day standards of care or best practices, police said.
Built in the late 1950s, the current shelter has not been updated and lacks the equipment needed to meet current standards.
“It looks like a beautiful location,” committee member Trent Diehl said of the Pixley Park project. “It’s certainly an improvement over what is currently there, and has value to the city. I’m looking forward to seeing this one.”
The committee voted 3-0 to approve the project. Committee member Pete Rosado recused himself because his firm, LDA Partners of Stockton, is designing the shelter. Rosado returned to the dais to discuss the access center, which was approved by a vote of 4-0. Not only will the existing building once owned by Accurate Air be remodeled, to accommodate 100 beds and a variety of transition services, but the site’s entire parking area will be utilized to serve the unsheltered.
A 5,000-square-foot supervised courtyard will be constructed on a portion of the existing parking lot, to be used as a waiting area for those waiting for intake services into the center.
Next to that, a structure consisting of four classrooms will be built, providing job readiness services
such as training for multiple trades, including metal- or wood-working, mechanics, plumbing, electrical and computer skills, among others, to clients.
There will also be a covered area for pets and lockers to hold personal belongings, as well as a covered outdoor dining area and secured parking.
The proposed parking lot includes 19 spaces, including two ADA-accessible stalls.
A driveway on the very southern end of the site will provide vehicle access, and parking spaces will be used by staff and a limited number of clients.
There are additional parking spaces for service providers on North Sacramento Street, staff said.
Robin Knowlton, who co-owns properties at 701 and 709 N. Sacramento St., said she and her partner, as well as 33 other business owners in the immediate area, still oppose the access center.
Knowlton said the business community understands the need for the facility, and appreciated that the city prepared an attractive building for the site. However, Knowlton said neighbors were still concerned about parking and safety, and on one particular day, they counted 15 cars belonging to clients parked along Sacramento Street.
“We would like to be assured that the proactive safety patrols are continued for the life of the access center, as well as the ongoing cleanup of the neighborhood,” she said. “We would also like security cameras placed outside to help when instances of crime occur.”
John Vierra of NJA Architecture, said there will be sufficient security on site.
“There will probably be over 30 cameras on site, and there is not going to be an area that will not be documented,” he said. “Security personnel will be on-site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, monitoring the cameras.”
Committee member Mitch Slater suggested Vierra speak with Knowlton and the other business owners to alleviate their concerns in the future.
“I encourage you to reach out as a good neighbor to see what you could do with some of their concerns,” he said.
