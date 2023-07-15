The Lodi Police Department promoted Lance Bubak to the rank of corporal on Thursday afternoon inside the Rick Cromwell Community Room, 215 W. Elm St.
Bubak was born and raised in Lake Berryessa, and graduated from the University of the Pacific in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in international relations.
Following in the footsteps of his father and brother, Bubak became a police officer, and has nearly nine years of law enforcement experience.
Prior to joining the Lodi Police Department, he worked for the Solano County Sheriff’s Office for 4 1/2 years before joining the Lodi department in 2019.
During his time with the department, Bubak worked patrol and moved to investigations as a member of the Special Investigations Unit.
He was assigned to the AB109 Task Force, and is also a member of the CINT and MAIT teams, a mentor, a cadet adviser, and an ABLE-certified instructor.
Bubak serves as a captain in the United States Army Reserves, where he is currently assigned as the company commander with the 368 Military Intelligence Battalion.
Outside of work, Bubak enjoys camping and creating new traditions with his family.
He has been married to his college sweetheart Elisa for five years. They live in Lodi with their son, Wyatt, their basset hound, Bella, and cats, Sherman and Cleo.
