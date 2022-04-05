Local nonprofit spurred to act after shooting

WOODBRIDGE — As Sacramento Police Department officers arrested a man in connection with Sunday’s mass homicide shooting, a local nonprofit has offered a reward to find all those responsible.
Leticia and Diego Galvan, founders of the Luis G. Alvarez Jr. Rewards for Justice Foundation, announced Monday morning that the organization is offering $10,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the shooting.
“We’re a rewards foundation for Lodi and surrounding cities,” Leticia Galvan said. “That is our sister city. This is a big massive shooting. How could we not help? We need to help. The reward (offered in Sacramento) is only $1,000. We had the money, we talked about it with our board, and they said yes right away.”
At about 2 a.m. Sunday morning, gunfire erupted after a fight near 10th and K streets in Downtown Sacramento, just as a large crowd had begun to gather, according to reports.
Three men and three women were killed in the incident and another 12 were injured, four of which were critical, reports state.
The Galvans and San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar made the reward announcement outside the Oddfellows Tavern in Woodbridge just before noon Monday.
“Our hearts break for the families and the friends of who this happened to,” Diego Galvan said. “Our mission is to offer higher rewards ... in the hopes that a higher reward will encourage witnesses to come forward with information leading to the arrest of suspects in a crime.”
Diego Galvan said the foundation is accepting additional donations to increase the amount of the reward.
Salazar said her office has reached out to Sacramento County to offer victim-witness services, investigation tools, and anything that will help law enforcement officials find those responsible.
“This is what San Joaquin County is about,” she said. “No matter how hard the day may be, we rise. And so we want to share that with Sacramento County. We want them to know that no matter how hard the day was, they will rise and they will rise with us standing by their side.”
Salazar said local businesses in Woodbridge also volunteered fundraising efforts to help increase the reward, including Oddfellows and Woodbridge Crossing.
“I just cant imagine going through anything like this,” Woodbridge Crossing owner Steve Ding told the Galvans. “We’re going to do a couple nights at the Crossing where were going to donate 20% of proceeds to the foundation, maybe work on a music night as well. My heart goes out to you. Thanks for what you’re doing, making a positive impact out of just a horrific situation.”
Just as the Galvans and Salazar made their announcement, Sacramento Police announced the arrest of 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, describing him as a “related suspect,” according to CBS News.
Martin was charged with assault and illegal firearm possession, but did not offer any additional details about his involvement, according to reports.
Police also have not provided any additional information regarding the search for additional suspects, though they said search warrants had been served at three residents and “at least” one handgun had been recovered, according to CBS News.
“I think what’s so powerful about this is that this is money (the foundation) raises all year long to help San Joaquin County,” Salazar said. “And the first thing Leticia did early Sunday morning was text me, and said we need to help our sister county. It goes to show you the strength and courage of not only the Galvan/Alvarez family, but also of this community. We’re proud to support our sister county as they go through this journey.”
To donate, or for more information about the Luis G. Alvarez Jr. Rewards for Justice Foundation, visit www.lgafoundation.org.
