- 22,635 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 2,314 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 115 in Woodbridge, 73 in Lockeford, 152 in Acampo, 26 in rural Galt, and 11 in Thornton. There have been 494 deaths. 21,182 may have recovered. On Friday, 46 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 12 in intensive care; 6 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with none in the ICU.
- 27,530 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 700 in Galt and 36 in Isleton. There have been 508 deaths. 24,380 have "likely recovered." On Friday, 90 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 20 in intensive care.
- 366 total cases in Calaveras County, with 21 deaths. On Friday, no patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 332 patients are considered recovered.
- 332 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. On Friday, 1 patient was hospitalized with COVID-19. 285 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 18,286 cases in Stanislaus County, with 407 deaths. 17,442 patients may have recovered.
- 24,418 cases in Alameda County, with 471 deaths.
- 19,785 cases in Contra Costa County, with 250 deaths.
- 951,094 total cases in California, with 17,866 deaths.
- 9,729,962 cases in the United States, with 236,037 deaths. 3,810,791 have recovered.
- 49,237,148 cases worldwide, with 1,241,378 deaths. 32,418,659 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5:30 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.