City provides first look at proposed animal shelter

The City of Lodi has whittled the number of potential locations for its new animal shelter down to two, both in the industrial area of town.
Residents were given the opportunity to provide feedback on the two locations during a community meeting on Tuesday, and the handful in attendance favored siting the facility on Auto Center Drive directly south of Pixley Park.
“It’s in an area where you already have cars going by off (Highway) 99,” Brad Huffman said. “It’s a heavily traveled area. You’re going to get more people driving by, see the building and the kids in the back seat are going to say ‘can we please go look at the dogs?’ (Auto Center Drive) will get a lot more traffic based on location.”
The Lodi Police Department, which operates the current animal shelter as part of its animals services division, first proposed a new facility in early March during a Lodi City Council shirtsleeve meeting.
The existing shelter, located at 1345 W. Kettleman Lane, is only 2,800 square feet in size and does not meet present-day standards of care or best practices, police said.
Built in the late 1950s, the current shelter has not been updated and lacks the equipment needed to meet current standards.
Stockton architectural firm LDA Partners reviewed four potential sites for the new facility in recent months, including 22 E. Locust St.; city-owned property at Century Boulevard and Stockton Street; 500 S. Guild Ave.; and 1040 Auto Center Drive.
During the April 5 shirtsleeve session, the Guild Avenue and Auto Center Drive sites were chosen as the best locations.
Eric Wohle of LDA Partners said both sites proposed sites are roughly two acres.
The Auto Center Drive location is located close to a public center — the Kettleman and Cherokee lanes area — and is in a less industrial area than the Thurman Road and Guild Avenue site.
It’s also adjacent to a future city park, and allows for expansion into a vacant piece of land directly east of the site, he said.
The Guild Avenue site has corner visibility at Thurman Road, but it’s closer to a public utility facility and railroad tracks, the latter of which could cause anxiety in animals when trains travel through the area.
The site is also further away from the public center and interaction with the community, Wohle said.
He added the shelter will have holding areas for 30 cats and about 27 dogs, as well as larger visiting rooms for prospective pet owners to interact with the animals.
There will be large observation rooms fronted by glass windows so visitors can have better views of the cats and dogs, and the holding pens and observation rooms for dogs will both be larger and hold fewer animals at once.
Wohle said the plan is also to create a larger lobby area that is more friendly, open and inviting, with a “retail” feel that will entice visitors to want to adopt an animal.
“What I’m getting here is you really want to integrate this in the community, which means you want to get the community involved,” Deann Yocum, a current shelter volunteer, said. “I know there’s another shelter that has a dog walk, so that would be very conducive to having a park. If we were able to get them in ... where people would be able to come in and be able to take one of our dogs out.”
LDA Partners has designed other similar facilities in the region, including Elk Grove Animal Shelter and the Manteca Animal Services Center. The firm has also designed shelters in San Mateo and San Luis Obispo, as well as the Spanos, Stribley and Arnold Rue community centers in Stockton.
The proposed locations for the new shelter will be discussed at the April 26 shirtsleeve meeting, and the city council is scheduled to make a final approval at is May 18 meeting.
Public works director Charles Swimley said the city should break ground by the summer of 2023, with completion scheduled for the following summer.
City manager Steve Schwabauer said the new animal shelter is moving forward thanks to the voters’ decision to approve Measure L in 2018. However, Measure L dollars are not being used to fund the project.
“It is not Measure L dollars going into this facility, but it would not be happening without it,” he said. “All the dollars that are going from Measure L to make sure we can keep our existing police officers on the street, are making this possible. Because we have other revenue that can go to this. This is absolutely without question a result of your vote back in 2018 that made this possible.”
For more information about the proposed shelter visit www.lodi.gov/animalshelter.
