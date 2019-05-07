The City of Lodi experienced another computer incident late last week that is believed to have infected the Lodi Police Department’s software network, delivering a setback to the city just as it was almost fully recovered from an incident that occurred in early April.
The earlier incident, first identified by city staff on April 1, required the city to rebuild its telephone lines and financial data from backup servers. The disruption knocked several key phone lines out of service, including the non-emergency number for the Lodi Police Department, the emergency outage line for the Public Works Department, the main City Hall number (333-6800) and the main number for the finance division.
City spokesperson Jeff Hood said that staff has been putting in long hours, including working weekends, to get the servers back up and running properly. He added that it’s too early to know what financial costs have been incurred. He also reiterated that no one’s personal information is believed to have been compromised.
It is suspected that the latest incident was a virus attack that hit the police department servers late last week, reportedly crashing the department’s main dispatch line and its report systems.
City Manager Steve Schwabauer confirmed to News-Sentinel columnist Steve Mann that there had been a second incident.
A post made on the police department’s Facebook page on Monday stated that the department was still experiencing issues accessing records and directing calls from dispatch.
“Technical issues have again caused problems with all phone lines, dispatch and record systems,” the post read.
It has not been verified if last week’s incident is related to the April incident.
Hood said that the damage to the department’s server corrupted internal software but that residents were not directly affected.
“Some documents affected were for internal use, but residents’ personal and private information has not been compromised,” Hood said.