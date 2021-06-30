Days after mandating students and employees must be vaccinated to return to campus in the fall, the Delta College Board of Trustees approved similar restrictions for visitors.
The board voted 5-3 in a special June 24 meeting to require all visitors to campus who are not vaccinated to wear N95 masks unless they can prove with documentation that they are medically or religiously exempt. In addition, the board made the caveat that masks must be worn “properly” and at all times.
Trustees Lance Elliott, Jr., Liz Blanchard and Kathy Garcia all dissented.
Initially, the board considered requiring all visitors be vaccinated, but trustee Teresa Brown said the mandate would be difficult to enforce.
“First of all, we have multiple entrances to the campus,” she said. “We’re not a gated campus or a closed campus. We have people that come walking onto campus, people who come to sit by the koi pond and have no connection to Delta. Other than that, I’m not so sure how we (enforce the mandate).”
Brown added that outside organizations such as the Stockton Symphony rent halls and auditoriums for performances, and the college would be unable to determine which of their guests would be vaccinated or not.
Trustee Catherine Mathis said those organizations could announce vaccination mandates in their event promotion materials, as well as give ticket takers the option to ask attendees their vaccination status.
“I think it’s reasonable for the board to make a policy that visitors who have no legitimate reason, no official business on campus, as far as the academics of the campus are concerned, are different from students, are different from employees,” she said. “And you know maybe we should just say all of them either have to be vaccinated or can’t come on campus.”
Mathis said a medical or religious belief was acceptable, as long as those claiming exemptions could provide documented proof.
The board then added that caveat to the mandate. She also asked that the term “properly” be added with regard to unvaccinated individuals wearing masks.
In addition, the board also eliminated social distancing requirements for fall, as well as removed the requirement for daily temperature checks of all on campus to be taken.
Many Delta employees, however, urged the board to rescind its June 22 decision to require all students and staff on campus to be fully vaccinated.
“We are concerned this will negatively impact our student enrollment, and ultimately, our disproportionately impacted students,” Danell Hepworth, Dean of Applied Science, Business and Technology, said on behalf of the college’s Management Senate.
“Per a recent student survey, 50% of the students stated they would not return to Delta if vaccinations are required,” she said. “It will be difficult to meet our equity goals if we have 50% less enrollment.”
Last Tuesday, college staff presented fall enrollment projections as part of its return to campus report that included mandated vaccinations for all employees but not students.
In the enrollment report, staff said the projected headcount for the fall semester was 7,017, a decline of 20.9% from the 8,876 headcount in the fall of 2020. In addition, the total number of college units of which students are enrolled for the fall is estimated to be 63,894, a 25.4% drop from the previous year, staff said.
Marisol Corona, a resource specialist at the college, said she has not been vaccinated and does not plan to do so. She said she worried how she would be able to perform her duties if she was not allowed on campus because she will not get a COVID-19 vaccine.
“I don’t know where to go from here,” she said. “I was caught by surprise by this decision. I know we’re talking about wearing masks and what not, and I agree if people are not vaccinated, we should wear masks and take all precautions, gloves, whatever. We’ll dress like astronauts if you want. Since students are going to have that choice to study online, are we going to have that choice too, as staff, to work remotely for those of us who do not get vaccinated?”
Mike Kilgore, a member of the college’s IT department and communications officer for Delta’s California School Employees Association chapter, said the union was recently surveyed to gauge it position on mandating vaccines for all employees.
He said 55.7% of CSEA members responded “no.”
“The CSEA would like the board to consider the recommendation to follow all CalOSHA guidelines, most recently amended requiring only employees who are unvaccinated wear N95 masks, that all fully vaccinated employees are not required to wear masks,” he said. “How would you enforce this (mandatory vaccination) guideline? Only requiring unvaccinated individuals at work to wear masks seems like it would impede on their right to privacy and or their civil rights.”
Nina Bookman is a biology lab technician at the school, and said she received the vaccination while undergoing chemotherapy for cancer treatment.
While she is immunocompromised and said she “staunchly” supports guidelines form the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mandating vaccinations for staff and students was a human rights issue.
She added that the board displayed a lack of transparency with classified staff in making its June 22 decision.
“Bodily autonomy and privacy are core values that I hold, and ought to be held by our community institution,” she said. “We have an obligation to the public to take our time with these kinds of important decisions, and I feel we should wait for more guidance from the chancellor's office as well as better data collection and from our constituent bodies, before moving forward with such an important action.”
Professor and librarian Josefina Gomez was the lone employee Thursday to support the board’s mandate, stating not only is she at-risk for contracting COVID-19 if not vaccinated, but she lives with family members who are at-risk as well.
She added she was “stumped” by the suggestion the board was not being transparent with the mandate, as she attended multiple meetings where vaccinations and masks had been discussed with different stakeholders.
“While I have committed to being in public service and education, I never thought I’d have to make a choice between my personal safety and being able to help students personally, and so I was thrilled with the decision because I really want to work one on one with the students,” she said. “And I realize many of those students feel invincible and are perhaps making choices that may not be in their own best interest because they don’t have that sense of morality that some of us do experience.”