LODI — Just after 12 p.m. Wednesday, Lodi Police Department detectives conducted a parole search in the 2000 block of Eagle Place. Detectives contacted Heartjal Singh, 26, of Lodi, and learned he was in possession of a loaded, stolen handgun. He was arrested on suspicion of various weapons charges, gang enhancements and a parole violation, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Chamber cancels postponed Street Faire
LODI — The Lodi Street Faire, originally scheduled for May and postponed until June 28, has been canceled. The Lodi District Chamber of Commerce made the decision to cancel the spring Street Faire to protect the health of vendors and shoppers, and to comply with state regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vendors are invited to transfer their registration to their choice of the October 2020 or May 2021 Street Faire, or to request a refund minus a processing fee, the chamber said in a press release. Vendors may email Karen Alvarez at kalvarez@lodichamber.com to make arrangements.
“The Lodi Street Faire will be back; it is a staple to Lodi and a traditional way of showcasing our town,” the chamber said in the release. “It also has been about supporting local business, local makers, local vendors in their entrepreneurial efforts. It is our belief that a healthy and thriving business community reflects positively in our community.”
For more information, visit www.lodichamber.com.
— K. Cathey
Stockton Diocese to resume Masses on June 14
STOCKTON — Public Masses in the Diocese of Stockton will resume June 14 with multiple safeguards and precautions in place to protect the health of parishioners and the community.
Attendance at a public Mass is not a requirement for Catholics in the diocese at this time. Those who prefer to remain home and participate via computer are encouraged to do so. In addition, those who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or who are otherwise more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus are asked to remain at home at this time.
Safeguards that will be in place were developed in cooperation with public health experts at the county and state levels. These include:
- Thorough, frequent sanitization of churches, including pews, door handles, railings, etc
- Shared items, such as hymnals, will not be available.
- Attendance at Mass will be limited to 25 percent of a church’s normal capacity and will not exceed 100 people at any time.
- Social distancing between those who do not share a household will be required.
- Hand sanitizer will be available and used during Mass.
- Parishioners are asked to wear face masks if able to do so safely.
- Singing will not be a part of the liturgy.
Other parishes may implement additional or modified safeguards. Parishioners should consult their parish for specific guidelines, including information on how to attend Mass when capacity is reduced.
— Wes Bowers
Woodbridge MAC meeting canceled
WOODBRIDGE — The May Meeting of the Woodbridge Municipal Advisory Council has been canceled, due to a lack of pressing items to discuss. The next meeting will be June 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Woodbridge Fire District, 400 E. Augusta St.
— Wes Bowers
Galt high school district honored for AP role
GALT — The Galt Joint Union High School District has been named a College Board Advanced Placement District of the Year for being the national leader among districts with less than 8,000 students in expanding access to AP courses while simultaneously improving AP exam performance.
The district was one of 250 across the United States and Canada that achieved placement on the annual AP District Honor Roll. From this list, three AP Districts of the Year — based on population size (small, medium and large) — were selected after analysis of three academic years of AP data. The district is one of seven in California districts to earn the honors in the past decade.
Between 2017 and 2019, the district:
- Simultaneously and continuously increased the number of students taking AP classes while improving successful outcomes on exams, with 69% of all AP students scoring a 3 or higher on at least one exam in 2019.
- Increased AP student participation by 11% annually, and the percentage of students scoring a 3 or higher on at least one AP Exam by 9% annually.
- Increased the percentage of traditionally underrepresented minority AP students earning a 3 or higher on at least one AP Exam by 11% annually.
— Wes Bowers
North Stockton church to host blood drive
STOCKTON — The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations, and Horizon Christian Fellowship in North Stockton has stepped up to host a blood drive to help.
In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30% after sharply declining in early April amid this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis. At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed.
The Red Cross is asking healthy volunteers to donate blood from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 at the worship center, 10702 Lower Sacramento Road, Stockton. Donors will receive T-shirts and $5 Amazon.com gift cards as thanks for their donations.
Donors must schedule appointments online at www.redcrossblood.org with the sponsor code “Horizon.” Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 800-733-2767.
— K. Cathey
Cal Food and Ag board to host webinar
SACRAMENTO — The California State Board of Food and Agriculture will hear a water update and hold a discussion with stakeholders on federal agricultural assistance programs at its upcoming webinar meeting on Tuesday, June 2.
Invited speakers include: Secretary Wade Crowfoot, California Natural Resources Agency; Max Moncaster, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture; Thomas Stenzel, United Fresh Produce Association; Paul Towers, Community Alliance with Family Farmers; Sara Neagu-Reed, California Farm Bureau Federation; and Anja Raudabaugh, Western United Dairies.
The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via GoToWebinar. To attend the online meeting, visit www.tinyurl.com/ yd6xulvr. The webinar ID is 605-673-747.
— News-Sentinel Staff
San Joaquin Valley bank donates to local food banks
FRESNO -- Leadership of the Central Valley Community Bank, based in Fresno, announced recently an $8,000 donation to 10 food banks in its territory, and followed up with a challenge to businesses to donate to food banks from the San Joaquin Valley to the greater Sacramento region.
The company’s fifth Business Food Fund Challenge will benefit food banks in the region, with the organizations able to fund up to seven meals for every dollar donated, according to the press release.
“Central Valley Community Bank takes great pride in providing help to families in need through supporting local food banks,” said James M. Ford, President and CEO of Central Valley Community Bank. “Given the current environment, food banks are experiencing increased demand and their need for donations has grown exponentially. We encourage other local and regionally-based businesses to join us in donating now in their own communities.”
Food bank organizations covering the San Joaquin County include Second Harvest Food Bank (www.localfoodbank.org) and the Emergency Food Bank of Stockton and San Joaquin County (www.stocktonfoodbank.org). For Sacramento County, there are the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services (www.sacramentofoodbank.org) and Twin Lakes Food Bank (www.twinlakesfoodbank.org).
— David Witte