City of Lodi staff representing several departments recently joined Ready to Work San Joaquin members and a volunteer citizen group in a multi-pronged cleanup effort aimed at clearing debris and trash left behind at homeless encampments.
Last Friday morning, the group removed tents, clothing, bicycles, human waste, tattered furniture and hypodermic needles from various encampments around Lodi. According to Lodi Police Detective Michael Hitchcock, the city is required to give homeless residents 72 hours notice to collect their belongings before they are required to vacate city premises.
Hitchcock said there are known areas that homeless individuals frequent for shelter, including near Zupo Field, behind Lodi's National Guard Armory building, and portions of the railroad tracks near South Main Street.
“The overall cleanup took about six hours and we filled up four dump trucks because there was a lot of bulky furniture and mattresses that needed to be removed,” Hitchcock said.
The cleanup was organized after officials received several complaints about the sites. On average, the police department responds to five calls concerning homeless encampments daily. Hitchcock said that many who were cleared from the camps Friday have already returned.
Lodi Homeless Liaison Officer Dan Schiele is working to develop a partnership between the city and private groups to develop a homeless cleanup task force, according to Hitchcock.
“A lot more can get cleaned up if we have more groups involved,” he said.
Mark Armstrong, the founder of Take Back Lodi, a volunteer organization with a mission of dealing with homelessness-related issues that affect property and business owners, said Tuesday that the group has worked with the city to clean up several homeless encampments.
“It’s great when we get to team up on these things because the city has access to equipment that we don’t have, so they can collect more trash without having to make multiple trips to the dump,” Armstrong said.
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer added that there have been several joint cleanup efforts in the past between the city and local nonprofits.
“We do ask volunteers to sign liability waivers in the event someone gets hurt. This is the same approach we take for any volunteer efforts including the Love Lodi campaign, which is essentially a widespread community effort,” Schwabauer said.
The city holds cleanup days about once a month, depending on the conditions of a particular region.
Schwabauer said the city has evaluated both the direct and indirect costs of homelessness — in terms of emergency services (police and fire) in addition to the extra maintenance — and found the city has spent nearly a million dollars annually to address the issues associated with homelessness.
“That number includes the extra staff time spent to address the concerns from the public, both administrative and the person directly on site. We also have street crews and water and wastewater crews that monitor the well sites to insure city property is not being tampered with,” he said.
While cleanup efforts have provided short-term relief to the blight and visible effects of homelessness, the city continues to explore solutions to get people off the streets and into shelter.
“At the end of the day, homeless people are people, and they need to have a place to exist,” Schwabauer said.