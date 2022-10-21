City of Lodi delays decision on refuse rate increase after Waste Management scraps collection plan

It’s time to hit the reset button.
The Lodi City Council was scheduled to hold a public hearing on Wednesday night to discuss a $5 increase in solid waste collection rates.
But it didn’t happen. The item was pulled from this week’s council agenda.
The council was also slated to receive “protests” from ratepayers who oppose the rate hike. If a majority of ratepayers file a protest, the proposal would be defeated, automatically. Otherwise, the council would vote to approve or deny the increase.
The rate increase was proposed by Waste Management, the city’s franchise solid waste hauler, to cover increased costs related to Senate Bill 1383, a new state law that requires every jurisdiction to provide organic waste collection services. The bill was signed into law about five years ago by Gov. Jerry Brown.
To comply with the law, Waste Management had proposed asking customers to begin putting their food scraps and other organics into their green waste container, which would be picked up weekly, instead of biweekly.
The new collection schedule would require the purchase of additional trucks and increase their labor costs, the company said. In order to offset the additional expenses, Waste Management said they would need to charge residential customers an extra $5 per month.
However, about three weeks ago the company told the city the economics of their proposal would not work, and the public hearing should be canceled.
It’s back to square one, they told the city.
“They are rethinking their whole approach,” says Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer.
The city is required to follow a certain procedure in order to raise the rates. As part of the process, the city sent all ratepayers a letter explaining the proposal, setting a public hearing date, and setting a deadline for customers to file a protest to the plan.
“All that will have to be done again,” says Schwabauer. “We have to hit the reset button,” he said.
The state has put the burden on cities and counties to implement an effective program that complies with the law, and to ensure customers are not throwing non-organic materials into the green waste can.
Schwabauer says the “contamination” problem is real and that Waste Management must come up with a method to detect violations. Otherwise, the state could levy penalties.
“It’s all very labor intensive,” says Schwabauer. And that’s part of what will drive the final cost of implementation, he says.
The Waste Management proposal also included a discount for senior citizens.
The Senate bill’s goal is to reduce the amount of organic waste being put into landfills. Environmental advocates say the rotting organics produce greenhouse gasses and pollute the environment.
Schwabauer doesn’t know when the item will come back again for city council consideration. He says it’s up to Waste Management to come up with a plan to meet state requirements and to provide a cost justification.
Deadline for implementation is Jan. 1, 2023. Last year the city received a one-year reprieve from the state, but apparently no further extensions are available.
In the meantime, watch your mailbox for another letter from the city with a revised proposal.
