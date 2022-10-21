City of Lodi delays decision on refuse rate increase after Waste Management scraps collection plan

A utility sorter picks out trash from the green waste at Waste Management in Lodi. The City of Lodi and Waste Management are working on a plan to comply with a new state law that mandates every jurisdiction to provide organic waste collection services.

 NEWS-SENTINEL FILE PHOTOGRAPH

It’s time to hit the reset button.

The Lodi City Council was scheduled to hold a public hearing on Wednesday night to discuss a $5 increase in solid waste collection rates.