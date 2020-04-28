Pilot uninjured after plane crashes near Acampo

A small airplane went down in a field northeast of Lodi on Tuesday evening, but the pilot walked away with no injuries.
San Joaquin County Sheriff spokeswomen Sandra Mendez said the single-engine aircraft, which had been in the air since about 2 p.m., started experiencing engine trouble at around 6 p.m. The pilot, the lone occupant of the Cessna, set the plane down in an open field near Peltier and Dustin roads.
“He didn’t hit anything but he did crash,” Mendez said. The plane is a Cessna 177 Cardinal manufactured in 1968.
Mendez said the pilot was able to walk away from the crash, but he was transported to a nearby hospital to get checked out. Mendez did not know where the aircraft departed from nor the specific type of Cessna aircraft.