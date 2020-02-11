LODI — Every four years, February has an extra day — including 2020. For the first time in four years, babies born on Feb. 29 will get to celebrate their birthdays on the day itself.
Were you born on Feb. 29? The Lodi News-Sentinel is looking for Leap Year babies for an upcoming Lodi Living story. Email Lodi Living Editor Kyla Cathey at kyla@ lodinews.com or call 209-369-7035 if you’d like to share your story.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Free food distribution to be Thursday and Friday
LODI — The San Joaquin County Human Services Agency’s Food For You program will be distributing food at various locations throughout San Joaquin County on Thursday and Friday.
Food will be provided to residents that meet income requirements and certify that they reside in San Joaquin County.
Individuals can pick up items including canned vegetables, fruit, meat, dry foods, and rice or pasta at the following locations:
• 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Lodi Community Center, 415 Sacramento St., Lodi.
• 8 to 11 a.m. at Lockeford Seventh Day Adventist Church, 19900 Elliot Road, Lockeford.
• 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Woodbridge Missionary Baptist Church, 673 Woodbridge Road, Woodbridge.
— Oula Miqbel
Red Cross seeking blood at Lodi donation drives
LODI — Blood donations help people battling injuries and diseases — especially patients fighting cancer. That’s why this February, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people across the country to donate blood, ensuring loved ones have the strength and support for their battle.
According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 3 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. An estimated 172,040 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in California this year.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 800-733-2767. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.
Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this summer by visiting RedCrossBlood. org/HostADrive.
Drives will be held in Lodi from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 19 and 26 at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St.; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 215 W. Walnut St.
— Oula Miqbel
Woodbridge Sanitary District to meet soon
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Sanitary District will meet tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Woodbridge Fire Station, 400 E. Augusta St., Woodbridge.
District directors will discuss and review sewer rate charges for the parcel and a possible request for underpayment of direct assessments, as well as capital improvement projects, and an update on the status of rate. Residents of Woodbridge are encouraged to attend and address the board.
— Oula Miqbel
Last free screening for movie ‘Harriet’ tonight
STOCKTON — In celebration of Black History Month, Regal Stockton Holiday Cinema will offer free screenings of the film “Harriet” today for movie showings at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Regal Stockton Holiday Cinema, 6262 N. West Lane, Stockton.
Focus Features and Regal Cinemas has partnered to offer free screenings at 50 theaters around the United States for “Harriet,” which tells the story of Harriet Tubman, who helped free hundreds of slaves from the South after escaping from slavery herself in 1849.
The role of Harriet is played by British actress Cynthia Erivo, who has been nominated for two Academy Awards. Moviegoers can get free tickets online at regmovies/ 2uQ156M.
— Oula Miqbel
CORRECTION
Claire Plath attended Camp Barnabus in Purdy, Mo. This information was incorrect in a front-page story in the weekend edition of the Lodi News-
Sentinel.