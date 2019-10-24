Two young boys caught on surveillance camera leaving the scene of a fire at Zupo Field last month have been cited for arson, Lodi Police Department reported Thursday morning.
Both boys are younger than 12 years of age, police said, and their names will not be released because they are minors.
There are no other known suspects, and detectives do not believe other people were involved in the incident, police said.
However, police added that the investigation remains open, and anyone with additional information is asked to call the department at 209-333-6727.