Lodi library to host voter registration event today

Anyone registering to vote today has the option of including their California driver license or state ID card number, or the last four digits of their Social Security card when registering.

Anyone who does not have this information at the time they register may still fill out an application to vote, but may be asked for additional identification when they vote for the first time.

Under the Help America Vote Act, signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2002, a variety of different documents can be used for identification, including a driver’s license or state ID, student or military ID, credit or debit card, passport, and certain documents or bills provided by governmental agencies. For a full list, visit www.sos.ca.gov/ elections/hava-id-standards.