Due to state and county stay-at-home orders prohibiting large gatherings in public, many events and ceremonies for the past two months have been canceled in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
One such event was the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Cherokee Memorial Park & Funeral Home, which attracts about 200 people every year.
But sales director Dan Stanley said the funeral home still wanted to hold a ceremony that would honor the hundreds of men and women who served the country and are now laid to rest in Lodi.
Rather than organize its regular, 45-minute event, the funeral home recorded its own ceremony without guests, and uploaded it to www.cherokeememorial.com.
Then, the funeral home held a small, “pop-up” 15-minute ceremony to keep its annual tradition alive.
“We wanted to put this one together to honor our men and women that gave their lives,” Stanley said. “By doing this, we’re fulfilling what we want to do every year, and that’s honor the men and women that gave their all serving our country for our freedoms and our rights.”
The event began with the Star-Spangled Banner and Pledge of Allegiance, sung and read by Caden Webb and Boy Scout Gavin McKeown of Troop 199 of Lodi, respectively. The Lord’s Prayer was read by Pastor Steve Steele from First Baptist Church of Lodi, and the American Legion Post 22 of Lodi conducted the 21 Gun Salute, with Bob Gross performing “Taps.”
John McClmon, owner of Wings of Love, released doves as Webb sang the final notes of “America the Beautiful.”
The names of 42 men and women who were killed in Afghanistan and Iraq since 2003 line the Avenue of Flags located near the Vineyard Chapel. Another 40 names of those killed in action and buried at the cemetery were read as well.
Sonia Peralta of Stockton said although this year’s ceremony was small, it was still heartwarming to know the cemetery wanted to honor the fallen.
“It’s beautiful,” she said. “I like that they do this.”
Peralta brought her aunt and uncle, Rose and David Meintasis, from Sacramento to honor her father, who is buried at the cemetery. The family attends the regular ceremony hosted by the cemetery each year.
“Just having them honor people is great,” Rose Meintasis said. “It was a little like their regular ceremony, and that one has a lot of people. I don’t know when this virus, Heaven help us, is going to be over.”