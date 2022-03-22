Chamber Ambassadors bring back popular cooking competition

Next month, seven local chefs and cooking enthusiasts will pair off with 14 individuals who have survived sickness and trauma and compete in a television-style cook-off to benefit charity.
The Lodi Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Committee is hosting its third annual Chef and Survivor Cook-Off from 3 to 7 p.m. April 23 at Lodi Lake.
It’s the first time in two years the committee has been able to hold the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and event coordinator Erika Quinones said there will be a few minor alterations to this year’s cook-off.
“In the past, the chefs that have competed have been paired with cancer survivors,” she said. “And by survivors, that meant someone who lost a loved one to cancer, or had beaten cancer. But this year, we decided to open it up to all kinds of ‘survivors,’ whether they’ve survived cancer, domestic violence or sexual assault, or other challenges.”
Also different this year will be the fundraiser’s location. The cook-off was held at the Tuscan Wine Village in Lockeford in 2018 and 2019. Quinones said the committee was excited to bring the event to Lodi Lake, and the hope is to keep it at the park in the future.
Modeled after competition shows such as “MasterChef” and “Hell’s Kitchen” in the past, Quinones described this year’s cook-off as the committee’s “black box ‘Chopped,’” in a stripped-title competition.
If you are not familiar with the show “Chopped,” the program pits four professional and amateur chefs against one another to make three courses in a televised hour.
One chef is eliminated after the appetizer and main course rounds, leaving the final two to compete in the dessert round.
Each round features a “mystery” ingredient the chefs must incorporate into their dishes, which is not revealed until the competitors open their food baskets.
Quinones said the teams during the Chef and Survivor Cook-Off will only be making the main course for this particular competition, to be tasted by five VIP and five “people’s choice” judges. The “people’s choice” judges will be randomly selected during the event, she said.
Much like the television show, contestants will learn what the mystery ingredient is on stage.
In addition to the competition, attendees can sample wares from 15 of Lodi’s wineries and breweries, including Five Window Beer Co., Scotto’s Wine & Cider, Weibel Family Vineyards and Macchia.
Four local restaurants will serve up sample appetizers, including Hollywood Cafe, Loco Poke and El Grullense. A fourth restaurant is still being sought, Quinones said.
There will also be 12 local vendors on-hand selling merchandise, as well as live music from Bash Kings and Rob Stevenson.
The Chef and Survivor Cook-Off was the committee’s replacement for the Relay For Life, traditionally hosted by the American Cancer Society to raise funds for cancer research and support.
But as participation in the nationwide 24-hour relay waned over the years, the American Cancer Society pared down many of the events by 2018, including Lodi’s.
The cook-off in the past has raised funds for cancer research and support. Quinones said 90% of proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The foundation will grant a 12-year-old girl diagnosed with a brain tumor a wish of swimming with dolphins in Hawaii.
The remaining 10% of proceeds will go toward a Leadership Lodi scholarship.
The committee is still looking for survivors to participate in the cook-off. Those interested can contact Quinones at equinones@akiredesignsei.com or 209-607-5105.
“We’re just really excited to be able to bring this event to Lodi Lake and keep it in our community,” Quinones said. “I really believe people are going to be excited about it too, because everything has been shut down for so long, they just want to get out and have a good time again.”
Tickets are $45, and can be purchased online at www.tinyurl.com/ChefSurvivor, or at Grocery Outlet, 520 S. Cherokee Lane, Lodi.
