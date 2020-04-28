One week ago, Lodi saw a high temperature of just 73 degrees. But over the weekend, that climbed to highs in the mid-80s in Lodi — and on Saturday, Accuweather’s station at the nearby Stockton Metropolitan Airport matched the record high set last year.
“Just missed it on Sunday,” said Carl Erickson, a senior meteorologist with the private weather forecasting firm.
Don’t expect the area to cool down anytime soon, he said.
“The trend favors above-average temperatures through May,” he said — and maybe even into June.
That’s thanks to a high pressure area hovering over the western United States.
Tomorrow looks to be especially hot, Erickson said, with higher than average temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday as well.
The Lodi area will likely stay in the low to mid-80s toward the end of the week, he added.
Area residents should be careful out in the heat, especially given the jump in temperature over the past week.
When they can, residents should stay home and keep cool, Erickson said. They should also be wearing sunscreen even if they will only be outside for a short time.
“If you have to be out, you certainly want to keep hydrated,” he said.