BYRON — The California Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle collision involving a big rig and smaller truck on the Byron Highway at about 6:25 a.m. Thursday.
According to CHP reports, the big rig was headed south toward Tracy between Holley and Bruns roads in Contra Costa County when it drifted over the double-yellow lines and collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck and overturned.
The big rig driver, identified as 35-year-old Galt resident Dustin Ortiz, died at the scene. An autopsy report will determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, the CHP said.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin Parks to meet Tuesday
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Park Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 to receive updates on county parks and a report from Micke Grove Zoo on the reopening process.
The meeting will be conducted via teleconference at 888-278-0296 (toll-free) and 214-765-0479 (toll charged). The access code to listen to the meeting and provide comment is 9880008.
— K. Cathey
Valley Springs store has alcohol license suspended
VALLEY SPRINGS — Agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control have suspended the alcohol licesne of the Dollar Plus Store located at 54 California Street in Valley Springs on Oct. 21.
The suspension is effective immediately, and the store is prohibited from selling alcohol until Nov. 24, the ABC said.
The agency filed two separate accusations against the store for illegal activity. The first accusation was filed after agents from the department’s Special Operations Unit discovered illegal drug paraphernalia for sale at the store, and sold allegedly stolen property to a store clerk on five separate occasions in January and February of 2020.
The second accusation was filed after ABC agents from the Stockton District determined the store sold alcohol to a minor on Aug. 28.
— Wes Bowers
Coastal Cleanup bagged 130K pounds of trash
SAN FRANCISCO — At the annual California Coastal Cleanup — held throughout the month of September this year instead of on a single day — more than 13,000 Californians took to their neighborhoods, removing over 130,000 pounds of trash from streets, local parks, creeks, and beaches.
Volunteers reported being concerned about pandemic-related trash in their neighborhoods and beyond. Among the trash collected this year were discarded pieces of personal protective equipment, including more than 6,000 discarded masks and gloves. Other common items found included cigarette butts, food wrappers, bottle caps and plastic bottles. Plastic bags made a return, likely due to a statewide decision to temporarily freeze the ban single-use plastic bags during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trash in California can flow easily through city stormwater systems to reach the coast and ocean, so cleaning neighborhoods and inland areas is one way of preventing trash from polluting the coast. Up to 80% of the trash that reaches California’s coast originates from inland areas, according to the California Coastal Commission.
For more information, or to submit data about the trash you collected in September, visit www.coastalcleanupday.org.
— K. Cathey
Delta Cross Channel gates to temporarily close Wednesday
WALNUT GROVE — The Bureau of Reclamation plans to temporarily close the Delta Cross Channel gates at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. The closure is related to a lower Mokelumne River pulse flow, to help prevent adult fall run Chinook salmon from being diverted off their migratory route from the Mokelumne River into the Sacramento River. The gates are scheduled to re-open at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Opening or closing gates can be made on short notice and boaters are advised to check the status of the gates, especially around holidays. The process takes about one hour.
The Delta Cross Channel gates control the diversion channel near Walnut Grove, about 30 miles south of Sacramento. When the gates are open, fresh water is drawn from the Sacramento River into the interior of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta through Snodgrass Slough and the Mokelumne River. The open gates also allow boat traffic to pass.
For more information, visit www.usbr.gov or call 916-979-2196 or 916-979-2194 (TTY 800-877-8339) during normal business hours.
— Special to the News-Sentinel